Tulsi Kumar and Tanishk Bagchi Turn Up the Heat with High-Energy Dance Track ‘Pabbi’

Mumbai — Singer Tulsi Kumar and hit composer Tanishk Bagchi have joined forces once again to deliver their latest high-octane dance track, Pabbi. With its infectious beats, electric visuals, and undeniable party vibe, the track is already being hailed as a potential anthem for dance floors everywhere.

Speaking about the track, Tulsi Kumar said, “We wanted to create something electrifying that grabs you from the very first beat. It’s bold, it’s addictive, and it just makes you want to move. Jasmin [Walia] absolutely owned the video, and as always, Tanishk brought the perfect energy to the track. I couldn’t stop dancing the first time I heard it.”

Tanishk Bagchi echoed the excitement, saying, “Working with Tulsi is always a blast. She brings a distinct power and style to every collaboration. Her energy on Pabbi was phenomenal. This track was all about pushing the tempo—something fun, fierce, and full of life.”

The vibrant dance number, sung by Tulsi Kumar and featuring Jasmin Walia, is packed with dynamic choreography and pulsating rhythms, crafted to energize any party playlist.

Just last month, Tulsi showcased a different side of her artistry in Fitrat, a soulful cross-border collaboration with Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil. Reflecting on that project, Tulsi said, “From my very first conversation with Kaifi about Fitrat, I knew this song was going to be something special. Every part of the process—from lyric jam sessions to recording to filming the final video—was filled with passion and teamwork. Fitrat is more than just a song; it’s a piece of our shared heart.”

Tulsi Kumar continues to be one of the most versatile voices in Indian music, known for hits like Tum Jo Aaye, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Soch Na Sake, Sanam Re, and Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham. With Pabbi, she adds another upbeat anthem to her ever-growing repertoire, proving once again her range and appeal across genres. (Source: IANS)