Trisha Krishnan Shines in AR Rahman’s High-Energy Track ‘Sugar Baby’ from Thug Life

Mumbai– The second song from the highly anticipated film Thug Life, titled “Sugar Baby,” dropped on Wednesday—and it’s already turning heads. Composed by Oscar and Grammy-winning music maestro A.R. Rahman, the track features Trisha Krishnan delivering a captivating dance performance brimming with charisma and flair.

Packed with pulsating beats and a playful attitude, “Sugar Baby” is a bold fusion of rhythm and rebellion. The track perfectly reflects the dual tone of Thug Life—equal parts defiance and celebration. Trisha commands the screen with her electrifying moves and undeniable confidence, reaffirming her status as one of Indian cinema’s most dynamic performers.

“Sugar Baby” follows the release of the upbeat wedding number “Jinguchaa,” and continues to build momentum for the film. The new track is available in both Tamil and Hindi. The Tamil version features vocals by Alexandra Joy, Shuba, and Sarath Santosh, while the Hindi version includes performances by Nikhita Gandhi, Shuba, and Shashwat Singh, giving the track a vibrant, cosmopolitan appeal.

Thug Life marks a major cinematic event as it reunites Indian film legend Kamal Haasan with National Award-winning director Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades—the duo last collaborated on the iconic Nayakan. The film also continues Ratnam’s long-standing creative partnership with A.R. Rahman, adding another chapter to their storied collaboration.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, Thug Life boasts a star-studded cast including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others.

With Mani Ratnam’s direction and Rahman’s powerhouse soundtrack, Thug Life is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year. The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 5, 2025. (Photo: IANS)