Over 460 Million Adolescents Worldwide Projected to Be Obese by 2030, Lancet Report Warns

New Delhi– Adolescent health across the globe is at a critical juncture, with more than 460 million adolescents projected to be overweight or obese by 2030, according to a new report from the Lancet Commission released on Wednesday.

The report—only the second analysis on global adolescent health and well-being since 2016—draws on data from the 2021 Global Burden of Disease Study and paints a concerning picture. It forecasts that 464 million adolescents (ages 10–24) will face obesity or excess weight by the end of the decade—143 million more than in 2015.

In high-income regions such as Latin America and the Middle East, nearly one-third of adolescents are expected to be overweight by 2030, highlighting the continued failure to curb adolescent obesity despite widespread awareness and intervention efforts.

The report warns that the growing obesity crisis is just one of many looming health challenges. Over 1 billion adolescents are projected to live in countries burdened with preventable and treatable health issues such as HIV/AIDS, early pregnancy, unsafe sex, depression, malnutrition, and injury.

Mental health is also expected to take a significant toll. In 2030, an estimated 42 million years of healthy life will be lost due to mental disorders or suicide—a jump of 2 million years compared to 2015.

“The health and well-being of adolescents worldwide is at a tipping point,” said Professor Sarah Baird, co-chair of the Lancet Commission and faculty member at George Washington University. “While progress has been made—like reductions in tobacco and alcohol use and improved access to secondary and tertiary education—there are troubling increases in obesity and mental health disorders, particularly in parts of Africa and Asia where obesity rates have surged eight-fold over the last 30 years.”

The report also spotlights emerging threats to adolescent well-being, including climate change and the rapid transition to a digital world.

Today’s adolescents are the first generation to grow up in a climate that is, on average, 0.5°C warmer than pre-industrial levels. By 2100, nearly 1.9 billion adolescents are expected to live in a world where temperatures have risen by approximately 2.8°C, leading to higher risks of heat-related illnesses, food and water insecurity, and climate-induced mental health issues.

The Commission warns that without urgent political commitment, policy action, and financial investment, more than 1 billion adolescents will continue to live in so-called “multi-burden” countries—nations struggling simultaneously with infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, and socio-economic challenges.

Baird emphasized the importance of urgent action: “We must invest in the health and well-being of young people today if we are to protect our collective future.” (Source: IANS)