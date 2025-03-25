Travis Scott to perform in New Delhi on October 18

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– American rapper Travis Scott is heading to India for his maiden tour. The rapper is set to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 18, 2025. The performance is a part of his Circus Maximus World Tour, marking his explosive debut in the country.

The American rapper has had five number-one hits on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, along with a total of over one hundred charting songs. He is one of the best selling rappers of all time, and boasts of ten Grammy Award nominations.

He has won a Latin Grammy Award, Billboard Music Award, MTV Video Music Award, and several BET Hip Hop Awards. His musical style has been described as a “blend between traditional hip-hop and lo-fi” and often characterized as “ambient,” with a heavily appraised influence from rappers Kanye West and Kid Cudi. His stage name is derived from the latter’s real name, Scott Mescudi, combined with the name of a favorite uncle.

The rapper is known for his chart-topping hits like ’SICKO MODE’, ‘Goosebumps’, ‘Highest in the room’ and ’FE!N’, Travis Scott has redefined modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions. His latest album, UTOPIA, shattered streaming records and solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of this generation.

In 2022, Scott launched a multi-tier, long-term series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts called Project HEAL through his Cactus Jack Foundation. The philanthropic effort provided $5 million for community-based initiatives in Scott’s home state of Texas.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott’s India 2025 is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, in collaboration with global promoters Live Nation. (IANS)