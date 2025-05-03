Trailer of Soori’s Maaman Promises a Heartwarming Family Drama

- Advertisement -

Chennai— The trailer of Maaman, an upcoming family drama directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj and starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, was released on Thursday, offering a glimpse into what promises to be an emotional, heartwarming entertainer.

Sharing the trailer on his official X handle, Soori wrote, “The #Maaman trailer is here—perfect for a full-on family celebration! Don’t miss the fun! Directed by @p_santh. A @HeshamAWmusic Musical. Produced by @kumarkarupannan @larkstudios1.” He also extended May Day greetings and thanked fans for their support and love.

The trailer begins on a sentimental note, with Soori’s character speaking to his pregnant sister’s unborn child, telling the baby that he—its uncle—would be the first face it sees in the world. Promising to care for the child from bathing to protecting it from harm, Soori’s character pledges unconditional love and support.

Set in a vibrant joint family, the film features veteran actor Rajkiran as Soori’s father and Aishwarya Lekshmi as his wife. The bond between uncle and nephew forms the emotional core of the film. As shown in the trailer, an unexpected rift between the two families threatens to pull them apart, but the uncle’s unwavering affection for his nephew remains undiminished.

Maaman, produced by K. Kumar under the banner of Lark Studios, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 16. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his melodious and emotionally resonant compositions.

The film also features a strong supporting cast including Jayaprakash, Bala Saravanan, Viji Chandrashekar, Baba Baskar, Nikhila Shankar, and Master Prakeeth Shivan.

Expectations are high, not only because of Soori’s rising stature as a lead actor but also due to his collaboration with director Prasanth Pandiyaraj, best known for the critically acclaimed series Vilangu. The film also reunites Soori with producer K. Kumar, who previously backed the actor’s successful film Garudan. (Source: IANS)