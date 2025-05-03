Amit Sadh’s Pune Highway Promises Gripping Murder Mystery with Emotional Depth

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — The trailer for Pune Highway, a suspense drama starring Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh, was unveiled on Thursday, offering a tense, edge-of-the-seat preview of a murder mystery that tests the limits of friendship and morality. The film is set to release in theatres on May 16.

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul daCunha, Pune Highway is an adaptation of the acclaimed play of the same name. It follows the story of three childhood friends whose weekend getaway is upended by the shocking discovery of a dead body, triggering a chain of events that spirals into a dark and unpredictable whodunnit.

The trailer hints at a layered narrative filled with tension, betrayal, and psychological drama, as the protagonists grapple with fear, guilt, and survival.

Reflecting on the film, lead actor Amit Sadh said, “This film has been an incredible experience—one that comes closest to Kai Po Che in my career. It’s about how ordinary people begin to unravel when placed in extraordinary circumstances.”

Director Bugs Bhargava Krishna added, “We wanted to capture how a single, unexpected moment can shatter everything you think you know. The film navigates intense emotional territory—fear, guilt, survival—and we hope audiences enjoy piecing together the mystery as much as we did crafting it.”

Co-director Rahul daCunha, who originally directed the stage version, noted, “The play still receives an overwhelming response from audiences. Our aim was to translate that same intensity and layered storytelling to the screen, exploring how trust and loyalty are tested in extreme situations.”

Produced by Drop D Films and Ten Years Younger Productions, the film features an ensemble cast including Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnnis, Ketki Narayan, Sudeep Modak, Abhishek Krishnan, Swapnil Ajgaonkar, and Shishir Sharma in pivotal roles.

Pune Highway received critical acclaim during its screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year, where it played to a packed house and strong audience appreciation. (Source: IANS)