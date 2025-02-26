Trailer of Parmish Verma’s ‘Kanneda’ showcases struggles of Indians living abroad

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The makers of the upcoming thriller series “Kanneda” have released its trailer on social media.

The gripping drama that explores themes of identity, crime, power, and survival features a stellar cast, including Pollywood actor-singer Parmish Verma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, Arunoday Singh, Aadar Malik, and Jasmine Bajwa. Sharing the trailer on his social media handles, Parmish wrote, “Mafia. Music. Mayhem. Welcome to Kanneda Starts 21st March | All Episodes Only on @JioHotstar.”

Speaking about the show, Verma, who plays the role of Nimma in “Kanneda,” shared, “Kanneda is more than just a story—it’s a reflection of the struggles, ambitions, and dreams of countless Indians living abroad. Nimma’s journey is deeply personal to me because, in many ways, I’ve felt like an outsider myself in life. But Nimma’s world is far more intense, where survival & power come at an unforgiving price.”

He added, “Playing him wasn’t just a role—it was an opportunity to fully immerse myself in a character I truly loved bringing to life. I give my all to the characters I play and I lived and breathed Nimma, so much so that I haven’t picked up another acting project since Kanneda. I’m incredibly proud of this show and can’t wait for audiences to witness the raw emotions, high stakes, and relentless intensity of Kanneda on JioHotstar.”

Ranvir Shorey mentioned, “Kanneda is a story set at the confluence of immigration, politics, crime and music. The script explores themes that are in the news today, and my character plays a pivotal part in the storyline. The trailer captures only a glimpse of the raw emotion and suspense that this show has to offer. I’m excited for the audience to experience it on JioHotstar.”

‘Kanneda’, produced by Jar Pictures, is directed by Chandan Arora. The show is slated to release on March 21 on JioHotstar. (IANS)