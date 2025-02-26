AR Rahman to inspire next generation of musicians by unveiling logo for Bharat Maestro Awards

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– In an exciting move to encourage and motivate young talent, renowned music composer AR Rahman has unveiled the logo for the prestigious Bharat Maestro Awards.

The awards aim to inspire the next generation of musicians and with Rahman’s involvement, it promises to bring a fresh wave of energy and recognition to aspiring artists across the country. Bharat Maestro Awards, a unique initiative set to honor the rich tradition of the Guru-Shishya Parampara, was launched by AR Rahman in tandem with the KM Music Conservatory.

Speaking about the same, the Academy Award-winning singer shared, “India’s classical music is the soul of our culture. The Bharat Maestro(a) Awards are designed to recognise and nurture the next generation of musicians while also honoring the personalities behind these talents, ensuring that this rich legacy continues to thrive on the global stage.”

The newly unveiled logo serves as a powerful symbol of the Bharat Maestro Awards’ vision. Featuring the Tanpura, it represents the common thread connecting both forms of classical music while embodying the unity of India’s rich musical heritage. Designed through a creative collaboration led by AR Rahman, the logo also reflects contributions from artists Sruthi Veer, Medha Srivastava, Shakthisree Gopalan, Kannika Urs, and international artist Leonard Pauli.

The Bharat Maestro(a) Awards are set to take place in the second half of 2025 and is poised to become a platform for nurturing and promoting the next generation of classical musicians.

Meanwhile, Rahman is currently garnering praise for his music in the film “Chhaava,” which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He composed the electrifying anthem “Aaya Re Toofan” and called it a powerful tribute to the indomitable spirit of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

AR Rahman shared, “Aaya Re Toofan’ is an invocation of an era; it’s a resounding tribute to the unyielding spirit of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. When I set out to compose this song, the idea was to bring forth the Maratha roar in its grandest, most electrifying form, one that echoes in the soul. Every beat, every note, and every war cry in this composition is meant to stir something primal, powerful, and celebratory—I’m delighted that this.” (IANS)