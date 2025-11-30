Hema Malini Shares More “Treasured” Photographs With Dharmendra, Says “My Emotions Are Unfolding”

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Actor and MP Hema Malini on Friday shared another set of personal photographs with her late husband, Dharmendra, describing them as “treasured” and noting that the images had never been shared publicly before. She said looking through the family archives brought back strong emotions.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, Hema shared a series of candid moments featuring herself and Dharmendra over the years. Some photographs also included their daughters, Esha and Ahana. She wrote that while the number of pictures might seem excessive, each held significance for her.

“Some lovely family moments… simply treasured photos. I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these. #memories #family #moments,” she captioned the post.

The images follow an emotional tribute Hema shared on November 27, where she described Dharmendra as “everything to me.” In her note on X, she referred to him as a loving husband, devoted father, and someone she relied on deeply throughout their life together. She also spoke about his impact as a public figure, calling his humility and appeal “unequalled among all the legends.”

Dharmendra passed away on November 24. He had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the month after experiencing breathlessness and was discharged on November 12 to continue recovering at home.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen posthumously in Ikkis, a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan and based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal. The film stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia.

Hema wrote that revisiting the family photographs has brought comfort but also underscored the personal loss she continues to navigate. (Source: IANS)