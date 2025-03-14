Tim Cook extends Holi wishes with colourful picture shot on iPhone

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday extended wishes for Holi, the festival of colours, with a vibrant picture shot on the iPhone.

“Happy Holi to all those celebrating!” said Cook, in a post on social media platform X, along with a picture showcasing the festival’s vibrant colour and joy, shot on the iPhone.

The image was clicked by photographer Kushagra Tiwari.

“May it be as joyous and fun as Kushagra Tiwari’s beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo,” he added.

The picture showcases a person standing in a field, wearing an orange and pink outfit. The person holds a plate filled with blue, pink, mint green, and yellow powder and white, orange, and red flower petals, as per the description on the Alt Tag on the photo.

The person is “laughing and looking off to the side, with streaks of red and blue on the face as well as flower petals”.

Last year, Cook extended his Holi wishes with an image clicked by photographer Joshua Karthik.

Earlier this week, top Indian photographers revealed how the cutting-edge camera features on the iPhone 16 Pro series helped them capture more natural-looking and vibrant images, capturing the true essence of Holi.

New Delhi-based Bobby Roy told IANS that 48MP Fusion Camera with zero shutter lag is perfect for high-speed Holi action. He also suggested using Portrait Mode which blurs the background, keeping the focus on colourful faces for more striking Holi portraits and maximise colour accuracy.

With its 48MP Fusion Camera, 4K 120 fps slo-mo and 5x Telephoto lens for zoom, the device is designed to make your festival shots truly stand out, said the ace photographers.

According to Siddhartha Joshi, 4K 120 fps slo-mo video is a game-changer, letting users slow down the action to reveal every tiny detail in stunning clarity.

While Gursimran Basra suggested using 48MP Main Camera with zero shutter lag for fast action shots, Rohit Vohra, a street/travel photographer and educator recommended an ultra-wide camera with autofocus for group shots and festival landscapes. (IANS)