TiECON East 2024 Co-Chair Nithya Iyer Singh on Key Conference Sessions: From Biz Birth to Funding and From Growth to Successful Exit

BOSTON—If you’re wondering about what you would walk away with after attending timely and innovative sessions at the upcoming TiECON East 2024 in Boston next month, listen to TiECon Co-Chair Nithya Iyer Singh.

In an exclusive Face-to-Face interview with INDIA New England News, she highlights key messages of the main sessions: Emerging Tech: Reshaping Entrepreneurship; Fostering Growth: Crossing the Chasm; Navigating the Funding Landscape: Strategies for Startups; and Business Exits: Lessons from the Trenches.

To watch the full 11-minute interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Ms. Singh is a seasoned Clinical Development professional with several years of experience developing and bringing to market medicines in the Immuno Oncology and Infectious Disease therapy areas. Prior to her career in the biotech/pharma industry, she has held several positions in the healthcare space treating patients in the inpatient and outpatient setting.

She has a passion for the sciences and has held positions promoting STEM education with the Museum of Science, worked as a mentor with United Way, held positions in STEM council at the local public schools. Along with her husband Navjot Singh, she has co-hosted Imagine Get-Togethers to foster discussion and sharing of ideas on cutting edge topics such as the future of space exploration, 3-D printing, the future of transportation and philanthropy.

The theme for TiECON East 2024 is “The Connected Entrepreneur: Boundless Innovation and Borderless Connections.” Scheduled for September 13, 2024, at the Boston Sheraton Hotel, this year’s conference will spotlight the influential role of connected entrepreneurs in today’s dynamic business landscape.

For the first time in the history of TiECON East, the conference will feature an alliance with the New York and Toronto chapters of TiE.

Historically organized by TiE Boston, this joint effort signifies a major milestone, expanding the conference’s reach and influence. The involvement of the New York and Toronto chapter brings a wealth of additional resources, expertise, and networking opportunities.

TiECON East 2024 is committed to empowering entrepreneurs with the tools and connections they need to thrive. The conference will be held at the Boston Sheraton Hotel. Tickets are available at tieconeast.com.