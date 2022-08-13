TiE Boston Calls for Applications for its Young Entrepreneurs Academy

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–TiE Boston’s Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Academy invites high school students to apply to its 2022-23 program. TYE is dedicated to fostering the next generation of leaders by creating a new learning environment where high school-aged participants can experiment, build resilience, and collaborate to create more productive and successful pathways to their personal and professional goals.

Over the past 16 years, TYE Boston has served close to 600 high school students in the greater New England area and had incredible success; 97% of alumni report an increased ability to lead, 90% of alumni report that TYE influenced their decision to pursue a career in STEM and 40% report TYE inspired them to start their own company.

Summarizing his TYE experience, 2021 Cohort alum and Chief Information Officer of Scollab, Siddharth K reflected, “Throughout this program, my team and I were able to develop new skills from communicating with many experts and school administrators in the edtech market to building our presentation skills while creating pitches for the TYE Boston and Global’s competition.”

The TYE Entrepreneurship Academy, spread over 9 months, will include design thinking, rapid prototyping, sales, and marketing. Throughout the academy, students will have the opportunity to collaborate with peers to create a solution to a pressing problem, learn directly from industry experts and startup founders, and develop their communication, collaboration, public speaking, and leadership skills as they create their startup. The Academy will run on alternating Saturdays and will be co-hosted by CIC Cambridge in Kendall Square.

Do you know a high school student who dreams of changing the world with their innovative solution? Applications for the 2021-2022 TYE Entrepreneurship Academy are now open. The deadline to apply is August 31, and there is limited space available. Learn more by visiting www.tye-boston.org/entrepreneur-academy

Sign up to upcoming Info Sessions scheduled on August 23 and August 30, 2022 here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/tie-young-entrepreneurs-program-30003673756

For more information, contact: Adam Carter, TYE Boston Program Director, adam@boston.tie.org or info@boston.tie.org