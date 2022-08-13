IAGB President Vaishali Gade and Vice President Nagendra Rao on Saturday’s India Day Celebrations at Boston’s Iconic Hatch Shell

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–India Association of Greater Boston, known as IAGB, is hosting its annual India Day celebrations at Boston’s iconic Hatch Memorial Shell on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

On this occasion, IAGB President Vaishali Gade and Vice President Nagendra Rao talk about the India Day event program, cultural activities, transportation, parking, food and all other logistics.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

This event will be held at the iconic landmark of Boston, the Hatch Memorial Shell with the majestic Charles River as the backdrop.

Date: Aug 13, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Entry: FREE

Last year’s event was attended by a 6,000+ audience and a large audience is expected this year too. To make things even easier for people to experience India, IAGB will be running shuttle services from Boston Commons Garage to the Hatch Shell, so no one needs to worry about long walks and parking issues.

The program, dubbed as Bharat Parikrama, will immerse audiences with a desi experience. They will experience the colors of henna, attend one or all workshops for an opportunity to learn the art of Indian dance, Indian classical music, then get Indian tattoos, and eat Indian food and more while a dazzling cultural show happens at the beautiful Hatch Shell stage.