TiE Boston Announces Shortlist for the Regional Women Pitch Competition

BOSTON- TiE Boston today announced the six women founders chosen to advance to Boston Regional Finals of the 2023 TiE Global Women Pitch Competitio. These founders will pitch to a panel of three influential judges from the New England startup ecosystem on August 30th, 2023. There was considerable diversity to be seen in the applications this year that were a fair representation of of health tech, biotech, consumer, and enterprise tech among other sectors that form the vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem in New England.

Sangeeta Moorjani, Chair of TiE Boston Women and Board Member said, “Once again, this year’s applications reminded us that the ecosystem is thriving with an incredible group of women founders who have game-changing solutions for a diverse set of stakeholders. Arriving at the shortlist from all the amazing applications, was a tough task! I’d like to thank all the applicants and the screening committee for their commitment to promoting entrepreneurship for the common good.”

Yash Shah, TiE Boston President said, “Congratulations to the Founders! I am delighted to see Boston serve as home to so many women founders. Our mission is to inspire and nurture women entrepreneurs and the TiE Global Pitch Competition helps us to deliver on that. I invite women founders to explore our programs and join us in our mission of fostering entrepreneurship.”

Congratulations to the six shortlisted female founders:

Joanne Mercaldi, Co-Founder of Bloom

Leila Daneshmandi, Co-Founder and COO of Encapsulate

Dr Ruchi Chauhan, Co-Founder and COO of NonExomics Inc

Lori Sylvia, Founder and CEO of Rally

Nathalya Mamane, Founder and CTO of RT MicroDx

Andrea Crewe, Founder and CEO of Vitaliti

The First Place Winner will represent TiE Boston at the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition in Singapore and compete for $50K of equity-free money and $1m in investments.

TiE Boston remains committed to helping female entrepreneurs by increasing visibility, providing mentorship, and creating pathways to access funding for their ventures.

For more information about TiE Boston, visit https://www.tieboston.org/.