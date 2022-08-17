Theft in Tripura police headquarters

- Advertisement -

Agartala– The police have arrested three persons for stealing over 80 files from the high security Tripura police headquarters here, the police said on Tuesday.

A police officer said the files meant for weeding, destruction of various illegal cultivation and installations and also some dormant files lying in an isolated cabin of police headquarters were stolen and damaged by miscreants on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

“An FIR was lodged on Tuesday in West Agartala police station. Police immediately launched a search operation and the bulk of the stolen files were recovered. Three persons involved in this crime have been arrested,” the police officer told IANS, refusing to be named.

He said that the security is being reviewed to prevent any recurrence in future and necessary action is being taken for security lapse. (IANS)