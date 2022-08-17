First South Asian-American Theater & Storytelling Festival Set for Aug. 19-21 in Boston

- Advertisement -

WATERTOWN, MA– First South Asian-American Theater & Storytelling Festival, known as SAATH-Fest, is scheduled for Aug. 19-21, 2022 in Watertown, MA.

The festival is organized by Off-Kendrik, a 501(c)(3) Non-profit organization serving South-Asian community of Boston/New England area through Art, Theater and Storytelling for today and tomorrow.

Off-Kendrik said in a statement that the inaugural South Asian American Theater festival, a three-day event, will feature plays in multiple languages across various communities.

“It is an attempt to bring a diverse set of voices from the sub-continent to the stage for the first time in New England and form a unique enriching platform,” Off-Kendrik said in a statement.

Performances will be in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada (with supertitles) and in English.

“We have performances from the Sikh community in collaboration with Jewish presenters, we have theater from New Jersey and one act performance from Chicago,” the statement said. “We have performances from Gen Z and storytelling from a wide array of South Asian regions. We are proud to host Suman Mukhopadhyay, the renowned director from Kolkata and Vijay Kenkere, renowned Marathi director in Mumbai. Both of them are directing plays in the festival.”

Here are the details of the festival:

Time & Date: Friday 19th August – Sunday 21st August.

Friday: 6.30-8.30 pm

Saturday: 2-9 pm

Sunday: 2-8.30 pm

This event is in-person only.

Event Location:

The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts

Address: 321 Arsenal St, Watertown, MA 02472

Phone: (617) 923-0100.

Ticket Price

Friday: $15

Saturday: $30

Sunday: $30

Multi-day pass: $50

Details of the event can be found at saathfest.com