Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and more…

Ananya Panday Gets Mushy Over Childhood Memory

MUMBAI– Ananya Panday just got everyone feeling nostalgic. The actress shared a photo of a giant shoe-shaped playhouse on Instagram, writing, “Omg my whole childhood!!!” The quirky kid zone clearly holds a special place in her heart.

Known for her throwback posts, Ananya recently shared a rare childhood pic with her parents, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, for her dad’s birthday. Now she’s gearing up for her next big release, “Tu Meri Main Tera,” with Kartik Aaryan, dropping December 25. She’s also busy shooting “Chand Mera Dil” alongside Lakshya.

Fans are loving her sentimental side, with many saying her cute flashbacks make her more relatable than ever. And with two films on the way, she’s proving she’s not just nostalgic — she’s unstoppable.

Industry insiders say the actress could be heading into her most promising phase yet, with star-studded collaborations and a growing fanbase eager to see what she does next.

Priyanka Chopra Gets Emotional After Nick Jonas Calls Her ‘Desi Girl’ Again

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra Jonas is feeling all the love after husband Nick Jonas publicly dubbed her his “Desi Girl” — and she’s not hiding her emotions. The global superstar reshared Nick’s swoon-worthy Instagram post from her recent Globe Trotter event, adding crying-laughing and heart emojis as fans went wild.

Nick wasn’t done. The proud hubby also hyped up Priyanka’s upcoming epic, “Varanasi,” directed by SS Rajamouli. Sharing the fierce first look of lead actor Mahesh Babu, Nick congratulated the entire team and said the film “is sure to be incredible.” Priyanka, dazzling in a traditional white lehenga choli at the title reveal, got yet another compliment when Nick posted her photo with the caption: “Just wow. Breathtaking.”

The film’s title reveal in Hyderabad drew over 50,000 fans and featured a massive teaser projection. “Varanasi” is slated for a Sankranti 2027 release and marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema as Mandakini — an announcement Rajamouli himself made with the line, “Welcome back, Desi Girl!”

Priyanka shared more photos from the event, captioning them “Channeling my inner devi,” while Nick jumped into the comments with: “I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say… Oh my god.” Looks like Bollywood’s original Desi Girl still has the world — and her husband — utterly spellbound.

Arjun Kapoor Shares How He Finds His Calm — Gym, Boxing, and a Little Vacation Vibe

MUMBAI– Arjun Kapoor just dropped a zen-filled video on social media, giving fans a peek into his self-care routine — and it’s not all clang and bang. The Bollywood actor shared a montage of intense workouts, clean meals, fierce boxing sessions, and even a dip in the pool, captioning it, “Throwback to a weekend of just me finding my calm.”

But it’s not all solo time for Arjun. He recently ran into Jackie Shroff at the airport, and the fanboy moment was real. Arjun snapped a selfie with the ever-chill ‘Apna Bhidu,’ who was casually carrying a potted plant. “When you get to fly with your favourite person @apnabhidu!!!” Arjun wrote, grinning ear to ear.

The actor also got sentimental earlier this month for his father Boney Kapoor’s 70th birthday. Arjun posted a throwback photo with younger sister Anshula and dad Boney, calling his father a man who “built, created, and gave to everyone” and saying how proud he is to be his son.

Looks like between fitness, family, and fan moments, Arjun Kapoor is balancing life just right.

Kajol Drops Sassy ‘Stay Sexy’ Message — And Fans Love It

MUMBAI– Kajol is serving attitude and wisdom all at once. The Bollywood star posted her “thought of the day” on social media, telling fans to “stay sexy! And don’t get murdered.” Paired with photos from a sleek new shoot, the actress looked effortlessly chic and totally in her element.

Turns out the glam pics were snapped right before she filmed an episode of her talk show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” which she co-hosts with Twinkle Khanna. The latest episode featured Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon — and Kajol wore the same stylish look on set.

In classic Kajol fashion, she also shared a hilarious post imagining a bonus day between Sunday and Monday, joking it should be called “Hang on a second.” The internet couldn’t agree more.

The “Fanaa” star is known for her quirky posts, like the funny Children’s Day message she shared for her kids, Yug and Nysa: “Can we just shrink them after 8pm, pls?” she joked.

Currently, Kajol is keeping busy hosting her hit talk show and gearing up for her next film, “Maharagni: Queen of Queens.”

Alia Bhatt Says She’ll Miss the Fun as Kapoors Gather for Netflix Special

MUMBAI– Alia Bhatt is buzzing with excitement — and a little FOMO — as the Kapoor family gears up for their Netflix special, “Dining With The Kapoors.” The actress reposted the promo on Instagram and praised Armaan Jain, who masterminded the family reunion,

writing, “From my experience, this is going to be too much fun. Congratulations Armani… what an amazing job putting this together.”

The heartwarming trailer opens with Kareena Kapoor describing the clan as “funny, loving and united,” complete with endless food and playful teasing. The special lunch was curated in honor of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary and features Ranbir Kapoor joking around in the kitchen, Kareena getting grilled for her love of food, and Karisma Kapoor accidentally spilling a secret before begging the camera to stop rolling.

Archival clips of Raj Kapoor add to the nostalgia, and the show wraps with the family raising a toast while Ranbir recites, “Jeena yahan, marna yahan, iske siwa jana kahan.” But fans couldn’t help noticing — Alia herself doesn’t appear in the trailer.

“Dining With The Kapoors” will debut November 21 on Netflix. With love, laughter, and “dher saara ghee,” this Kapoor feast looks unmissable.

Shilpa Shetty Shows Off Yoga Move for Balance and Focus — Warns Fans to Be Careful

MUMBAI– Shilpa Shetty kicked off the week with a dose of wellness, sharing a video of herself performing a yoga pose designed to boost balance, strength, and concentration. The fitness-loving actress posted the clip on Instagram with a breakdown of its benefits, including improved flexibility and mind–body coordination.

“Holding an asana and letting the energy align,” Shilpa wrote, before listing the perks like stronger legs, better posture, and sharper focus. But the “Hungama 2” star didn’t forget the safety warning: avoid this pose if you’re battling back or knee issues.

Shilpa, known for her Monday motivation posts, recently set a quirky mobility challenge where she tried to pick up a dumbbell behind her back — missing at first but nailing it on the second go. “Looks easy… until you actually try it!” she teased in the caption.

After her big-screen comeback in 2021’s “Hungama 2,” Shilpa has kept fitness front and center, most recently serving as a judge on “Super Dancer Chapter 5.” And clearly, her fans are still following her moves — both on the mat and on screen. (Source: IANS)