The Debashish Bhattacharya Trio To Perform in Somerville on Oct. 27

SOMERVILLE, MA–The Debashish Bhattacharya Legacy Trio: Debashish Bhattacharya (Chaturangui, Pushpa Veena), Anandi Bhattacharya (Vocals, Swarmandal), and Subashis Bhattacharya (Tabla) will present a unique tribute to the pioneering Indian recording artists of the early 1900s on Oct. 27, 2024 in Somerville, MA.

Sunday, October 27, 2024: 7:00pm

Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

55 Davis Square, Somerville, MA

$30.00-$58.00

www.globalartslive.org/content/event_page/10259

www.crystalballroomboston.com/events/global-arts-live-presents-debashish-bhattacharya-trio

In those days, small shellac discs captured succinct renditions of Hindustani classical ragas and popular songs, creating a sensation among the wider populace. This golden era saw the rise of the first celebrity musicians; household names of the time.

The Trio will recreate the spirit and character of these early recordings. Dressed in the fashion of the period, they will transport us to those early days, where a family might have huddled around a radio to hear their favorite stars in, say, 1915.

With lilting, elegant vocal lines, labyrinthine slide guitar, driving complex rhythms of tabla, and the luminous sparkle of the Swarmandal (small harp), the evening will feature various combinations of members and instruments: the full ensemble, duets, and solo pieces. On full display in each work will be the combination of virtuosity, finely filigreed ornamentation, and emotional expression that makes Hindustani music so appealing.

Another major highlight will of course be the ornate stringed instruments of Debashish’s own design. These include the Chaturangui (Chat = 4, ang = color,“gui” from guitar), a 26-string slide guitar; Pushpa Veena (Pushpa = “flower” Veena = “stringed instrument”), a 25-string hybrid of the sarod and slide guitar; and the delicate Anandi, a 4-string slide ukulele.

Rounding out the Ensemble are Debashish’s daughter Anandi, a gifted vocalist and a rising star in her own right, and Debashish’s younger brother Subhasis, who is recognized as one of the greatest Indian classical percussionists of his generation.

About Debashish Bhattacharya:

Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya is one of the greatest slide guitarist in the world. He is an undisputed master of the demanding technique and discipline of both Hindustani classical music and modern world fusion. A “virtuoso’s virtuoso,” he has revolutionized a number of technical aspects of performance on the instrument. He also has designed and patented four types of guitar for performing raga music, which he has named Chaturangui, Ghandharvi, Anandi, and Pushpa Veena. These guitars are played lap style, with a small steel bar and finger picks.

Debashish has played extensively around the globe, logging in over 3000 live performances and 27 albums. He has performed both live and on recordings with musical icons such as Ustad Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, Jerry Douglas, Derek Trucks, and many other world renowned musicians. In India, he has performed for Pandit Ravi Shankar and also appeared in countless Indian music festivals.

His large body of work has garnered extensive recognition, including two Grammy nominations, the Billboard top 10, Songlines Magazine top 10, Central Asia and Asia pacific world music top 10, Amazon top 100 albums, 2016 Songlines Music Award, 2007 BBC Planet Award, 2005 Asiatic society Gold medal, the 1984 President of India Gold Medal, 2022 World Music Hall of Fame, and is an Empanelled Artist of the Indian government’s Indian Council of Cultural Relations.