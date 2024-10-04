Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shilpa Shetty: Women should be associated with strength and power

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty has said that women are often associated with sacrifice instead they should be linked with strength and power.

Shilpa will be seen as a guest on the singing based reality show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa”, which has Sachin-Jigar, Sachet Parampara and Guru Randhwa as the mentors, and Vipul Roy and Salman Ali as the hosts this time around.

Along with Shilpa, actors Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri for the Navaratri special Grand Premiere episode. The top 12 contestants will be seen putting their best foot forward to wow the guests.

Contestant Riya Bhattacharya’s special gesture towards her mother moves Shilpa when she did her mother’s aarti to seek blessings before her performance.

Shilpa said, “Usually when we talk about women it is often associated with sacrifices, but I believe that- Ek Naari ko Himmat aur Taakat se associate karna chahiye. Whatever you have done today, Riya is so proud of you (her mother). And honestly, I even feel very proud when I hear about such stories.”

The actress revealed that she even worships her mother.

“Whatever I am today, wherever I have reached in life, it is only because of her support, and that is why I understand this emotion. A mother is always the strongest pillar in your life, a pillar that will always support you unconditionally. I am so happy to see this beautiful bond here today.”

“Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” airs on Zee TV.

Talking about Shilpa, the actress recently gave a glimpse of her perfect darbar for Goddess Durga on the occasion of Navratri.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a reel of the decorations at her house in Mumbai. The actress also cooked delicious prasad as offering to the Goddess.

She wrote in the caption, “Jai Mata Di. May this Navratri bring strength, positivity and endless blessings to you and your loved ones. Love and light #HappyNavratri #JaiMataDi #Gratitude #Blessed #ShubhNavratri”.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s ‘Alpha’, a YRF spy drama, set for Christmas 2025 Release.

Mumbai– The makers of the upcoming spy film “Alpha” starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have finally revealed the release date. The movie will hit the screens on Christmas – December 25, 2025.

The banner Yash Raj Films took to Instagram, where they made the announcement along with a poster carrying the release date.

The poster was captioned: “On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday… 25th Dec, 2025. @aliaabhatt | @sharvari @shivrawail | #YRFSpyUniverse”

In the film, directed by Shiv Rawail, Alia and Sharvari both play super agents.

In September it was reported that the two actresses were prepping hard for their next physically challenging schedule of “Alpha” in Mumbai.

A source had back then said: “The most dangerous, physically taxing schedule of Alpha awaits for Alia and Sharvari.”

The source shared that a heavily secured set has been put up for the schedule, which will take place for 15 days.

“A heavily guarded set has been put up in Mumbai and the two will need to be in the best physical fitness to be able to pull off the massive stunts that have been planned for the two.”

According to the source Alia and Sharvari will be seen doing a lot of action in the film.

“Alia has put in months of training for this demanding film. A video that was uploaded by her trainer a few days back showed how she is getting stronger by the day for Alpha. The reason why Alia is pushing her body so much now is because of this schedule,” the source said.

Ananya Panday quips about getting cheated on ‘so much’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has made shocking yet hilarious revelations about her relationship and said that she does not know why she gets cheated on so much.

In a video shared by streaming giant Netflix, Ananya, who reportedly parted ways with actor Aditya Roy Kapur in March, was speaking about how she got cheated on by an ex boyfriend from her school days.

The actress said: So, in school my second boyfriend said he cheated on me. He went for a football camp or something and when he came back everyone was like ‘Oh, he kissed some chick’.”

The actress said that she confronted him and had a showdown in school.

“I was really upset and then I confronted him in school and full showdown and I was like you suck and all of that stuff. Then we broke up.”

The shocking revelation came later in the form of a message on her phone.

“Then later in the day he BBM’d me and he was like ‘oh I didn’t actually cheat on you but I wanted to break up with you so I made up that fact that I cheated on you and I am like what is worse? Both are bad.”

The 25-year-old actress said she doesn’t understand why she constantly gets cheated on.

“My cheating story.. I mean cheating happened to me were very weird stories because the second time someone cheated on me… I don’t know why I get cheated on so much but when…”

Ananya was in conversation with comedian Raunaq Rajani, who said that probably her boyfriends would be scared of “Aakhri Pasta” – Ananya’s father Chunky Panday.

To which she said: “No, he is so harmless… he is always like Ya, I-am a joking.”

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in the thriller “CTRL” directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film also stars Vihaan Samat. The film tells the tale of Nella and Joe, a perfect influencer couple. But when he cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life.

Bipasha Basu has a new ‘shoe lover’ in the house

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu has revealed that her “little lady” Devi is a “shoe lover” already.

Bipasha took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a motley of moments from her holiday with her family. The first moment was from the pool, where she, her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi are seen enjoying themselves.

She later posted a video, where Devi was seen trying on her “papa’s” shoes and Bipasha was asking her to not put her tiny foot into it as it is “too big”. The mother-daughter duo were seen having an adorable conversation about shoes and sneakers.

“Nonstop conversation with my little lady… Shoe lover already,” Bipasha captioned the video.

She then shared a romantic picture while posing with her husband and the last was a video of Karan splashing water.

He wrote: “When you think you are posing for a sexy pic… but it is a video #doofus.”

To which, Bipasha said: “I got the cutest one.”

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022.

On the work front, Karan has been a part of shows like ‘Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3’, ‘Dil Dosti Dance’, ‘Qubool Hai’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

He has appeared in movies like ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Bhram’.

Karan was last seen in ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan’s action thriller ‘Ajnabee’, got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 supernatural horror thriller ‘Raaz’.

She was then seen in films such as ‘Chor Machaaye Shor’, ‘Jism’, ‘Zameen’, ‘Aetbaar’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Corporate’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Race’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Raaz 3: The Third Dimension’, and ‘Welcome to New York’ among many others.

The actress was last seen in the crime thriller series ‘Dangerous’.

Sidharth Malhotra calls his fans ‘inspiration’: shares love for furry friends

Mumbai– Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle and shared a heartwarming post for all his fans ahead of Animal Welfare Day.

Taking to X account (formerly known as Twitter), the ‘Student of The Year’ fame actor wrote, “Amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life, some pause to show incredible compassion, caring for animals that many overlook.”

“Their selfless dedication exemplifies true kindness. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who go the extra mile for our furry friends—you are an inspiration to us all!” (with a paw and heart emoji).

Earlier, many pictures of the ‘Yodha’ fame actor have surfaced online in which he was seen playing with a furry friend. Sidharth took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse as he played with a cat. As they play together, Sidharth affectionately coos “Scratchy, scratchy, scratchy” in a playful voice, showcasing a heartwarming moment of their bond.

He captioned it as, “Say hello to my itchy friend” (with a cat and red heart emoji).

On the personal front, Sidharth is married to actress Kiara Advani. The duo tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Sidharth made his film debut in 2012, with Karan Johar’s teen drama ‘Student of the Year’ with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

He later became part of many finest films including ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Brothers’, ‘A Gentleman’, ‘Ittefaq’, ‘Aiyaary’, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, ‘Marjaavaan’, ‘Thank God’, and ‘Mission Majnu’.

The 39-year-old actor later featured in the 2021 biographical war film ‘Shershaah’ helmed by ‘Billa’ fame director Vishnuvardhan. The movie is based on the life of Kargil’s war hero Captain Vikram Batra.

Sidharth was last seen in the action thriller ‘Yodha’, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha alongside Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani and Sunny Hinduja in crucial roles. It was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions with Shashank Khaitan under Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

He also made his web-series debut as DCP Kabir Malik IPS in the action thriller series ‘Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The series is set under the backdrop of the Cop Universe and produced by Shetty under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment, the series also featured Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

The series is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Ajay Devgn’s claim of shying away from paparazzi on ‘Koffee With Karan’: fact or fiction?

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s statement of shying away from the shutterbugs can be seen as a mix bag of fact and fiction. While he has often chosen privacy, his public figure status inevitably grabs media attention.

On Friday afternoon, Ajay, who had once spoken about the paparazzi culture, was photographed outside Mumbai’s Kalina airport. The 55-year-old actor was seen stepping out of his luxury SUV car dressed in a white T-shirt paired with black pants. He completed his look with sunglasses.

Ajay, who is married to Bollywood star Kajol, stopped for the shutterbugs and waved at them before making his way to the airport. Details about where the actor is jetting off to was not shared.

It was in 2023, Ajay addressed the paparazzi culture in “Koffee With Karan”, where the show’s host and filmmaker Karan Johar, asked the star that his “daughter is in the zone of social paparazzi, does that drive you mad that the paparazzi is clicking her wherever she goes”.

To which, the actor replied: “Of course, she doesn’t like it. We don’t like it. But you can’t change it, so you live with it. It is what it is, it doesn’t matter.”

When asked by Karan why he is never papped at airport, Ajay replied “Because I don’t call them”. However there have been multiple instances when Ajay Devgan have been papped at airport.

Earlier last week, Ajay and Kajol wished their nephew Danish Devgn and said that they were proud of everything he is becoming.

Ajay wrote on his Instagram: “You’ve always had the fire in you… and it’s been amazing watching you turn that spark into something unstoppable… Proud of everything you’re becoming… Happy Birthday!”

Kajol also took to her Instagram Stories, and shared a candid click with Danish. She wrote: “Happy happy birthday to this good man… can’t call him a boy anymore… may your compassion always be ur superpower!”

Danish is currently associated with Ajay-starrer upcoming movie ‘Son of Sardaar 2’. The movie is a sequel to the 2012 action comedy ‘Son of Sardaar’, directed by Ashwni Dhir. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla.

Talking about Ajay’s films, he will also be seen in “Singham Again”, “Raid 2” and “De De Pyaar De 2” in his kitty.

Adah Sharma: Used some voices inspired by some famous people in ‘Reeta Sanyal’

Mumbai– The makers of drama series “Reeta Sanyal” dropped the trailer on Friday. The show’s lead actress Adah Sharma spoke about getting into the character and how she has used some voices inspired by some famous people to give it an extra edge.

Adah, who essays the titular role of Reeta Sanyal said: “Playing Reeta Sanyal was a crazy experience for me. She’s sharp, fearless, and always one step ahead. Reeta’s sense of humour even in serious situations is something I resonated with the most.”

The actress said that she is trying to play characters she hasn’t played before.

Adah, who is fresh off the success of “The Kerala Story” added: “And in Reeta Sanyal I got to be so many people. Legally ! Reeta is a master of disguises and I can’t wait for the audience to watch her in different get ups speaking in different accents. I’ve used some voices inspired by some famous people too so I think the audience is in for a laugh riot.

“The unique thing about this show is that there isn’t any movie or show I can draw comparisons to .”

Talking about the series, director Abhirup Ghosh said he is thrilled to bring this intricate blend of courtroom drama, pulp fiction and detective work to life.

“Reeta Sanyal is a true blue masala show that has everything that us Indian audiences like to watch, ranging from comedy to revenge; from action to thrills; from romance to bromance. Our talented ensemble cast, led by Adah Sharma, has poured their hearts into these characters.”

He said that with the character of Reeta, they wanted to present an edgy character with a quirky flair and intelligence resembling Adah in reality.

Ghosh said that the actress has poured her infectious energy into Reeta and steered the narrative in an exciting direction.

The series also stars Ankur Rathee, Rahul Dev and Manik Papneja.

Talking about his character, Rahul said: “Playing Thakral has been a rewarding experience. A devil’s advocate carrying a big reputation, he’s feared and respected by most in the legal circles.

He operates in the gray areas of legality and blurs the lines between legal and illegal. He is the bane of Reeta’s life.”

Rahul said that while essaying Thakral’s part, he was able to explore spoken words(dialogues) which went beyond the scope of real life.

Actor Ankur Rathee said that his character, Jai, is a quirky yet charming police inspector.

“He aids Reeta’s investigation and their flirtatious dynamic leaves us constantly wondering “will they won’t they?” It only adds to the layers of tension, suspense, and theatrics that drive the story forward.”

Manik Papneja added that working with Adah was a blast and said that her energy is impeccable, and our off-screen rapport made it easy to build natural chemistry on set.

The series will air on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes ‘workout maniac’ sister-in-law Soha on 46th birthday

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan had a long list of adjectives to describe her sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan, who on Friday turned 46.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she posted a video montage featuring a slew of pictures of her along with Soha, husband Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore and all the kids.

The “Jab We Met” star used the song “Dancing in the flames” by rapper The Weeknd playing in the background.

For the caption, she wrote: “smart, funny, loving, caring, workout maniac, gluten free, chocolate cake, beautiful, sister in law, Happy Birthday Soha, Love you lots @sakpataudi.”

Talking about Soha, she made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with “Dil Maange More!!!”. She was then seen in films such as “Rang De Basanti”, “Khoya Khoya Chand”, “99”, “Tum Mile”, “Mr Joe B. Carvalho”. In 2017, she came out with her debut book titled “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous”, featuring a collection of humorous anecdotes about her life.

She then featured in a short film christened “Soundproof” directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar in 2017. Soha will next be seen in the sequel of “Chhorii” Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer ‘Chhorii’. The first installment narrated the story of a pregnant woman named Sakshi haunted by the spirit of a woman killed by her in-laws in a remote village .

“Chhorii 2” reportedly will begin from where Sakshi’s story finished. The film will have old and some new characters including Soha. The second installment too is directed by Vishal Furia.

Meanwhile Kareena recently featured in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s mystery-thriller “The Buckingham Murders”.

The film was bankrolled by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.

She is set to feature in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham Again’ helmed by ‘All The Best’ fame director Rohit Shetty. The action-drama also features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles. (IANS)