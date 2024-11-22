The Champions Series-4: Indian Badminton Champion Ajay Jayaram on His Journey: From Early Childhood in Mumbai to World Ranking of 13

BOSTON–Ajay Jayaram is former professional athlete, who has been representing India at the highest level of world badminton for more than 15 years.

His major achievements include a historic silver medal at the 2015 Korea open (only Indian male); two successive golds at the Dutch open in 2014 and 2015; a career best world ranking of 13 and a national ranking of 1; bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championship (BATC); and two successive premier badminton league (PBL) titles.

Currently, he serves as the head of Partnerships at OGQ, a not-for-profit foundation, which supports training and preparation of athletes in India who have the potential of winning an Olympic medal. The mission of the OGQ is to help Indian athletes and para-athletes win Olympic and Paralympic Gold medals. The organization scouts for potential medal talent, identifies areas of support, and works with all stakeholders to aid deserving talent.

In an exclusive video interview with India New England News, Mr. Jayaram talks about his journey from growing up in Mumbai to achieving the World Ranking of 13 in badminton.

This is part four of the INDIA New England News’ five-part “The Champions Series” with India’s top athletes.