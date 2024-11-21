Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

Salman Khan shares pictures with father Salim Khan’s first bike

Mumbai– The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in a cameo role in the theatrical film ‘Singham Again’, has shared a picture with his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, and the latter’s first bike.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared two pictures. The first picture shows Salman looking at his father as the latter sat on his bike.

The second picture shows the superstar himself sitting on the bike and looking off the camera. The pictures prove why the ‘People’ magazine once voted Salman as the sexiest man alive. Although the age has caught up with Salman, he still looks charming.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Dad’s 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100,1956”.

Salman is the son of Salim Khan of the legendary screenwriter duo Salim-Javed. The veteran writers revolutionised Hindi cinema with their writing, and also played a crucial role in the stardom of veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as they made a template of the ‘Angry Young Man’ for the megastar which helped him climb the ladders of success.

While Salim Khan took a backseat after his split with Javed Akhtar, Javed continued to work in cinema as he wrote screenplays for films and also wrote the lyrics for many chartbusters from Hindi cinema.

The second generation of both Salim and Javed have carved a niche for themselves. While Salman is one of the biggest and bankable stars of the country, Javed’s kids, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are considered amongst some of the best filmmakers in Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in ‘Sikandar’ in which he has been paired opposite ‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is known for films like ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’.

It is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and marks the reunion of Salman with Sajid after ‘Kick’ which was released in 2014. The makers of the film have booked its release for Eid 2025, the festival which is reserved for releases of Salman Khan.

Priyanka Chopra steals hubby Nick Jonas’ jacket

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra recently donned her husband Nick Jonas’ chic jacket.

On Thursday, the desi girl took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself wearing Nick’s jacket. In the post, she wrote, “A husband kind of jacket morning,” and tagged the singer.

In the photo, Priyanka is seen rocking a black outfit paired with a comfy jacket and shoes. She also posted a video where she is seen getting her hair styled. Lately, the ‘Baywatch’ actress has been very active on her photo-sharing app, dropping glimpses of her upcoming projects.

Priyanka often treats her followers to personal moments and behind-the-scenes snippets, giving a candid look into her life. Previously, she posted breathtaking sun-kissed photos, showing herself soaking in the warm winter sunlight, with the caption, “Playing with the sun….”

In the photos, she effortlessly strikes glamorous poses in a chic burgundy outfit, with the sun’s natural glow enhancing the images.

PeeCee also posted a video on her Instagram stories, writing, “When you land at base camp at 6 am and it’s snowing!” In the video, heavy snow blankets the landscape as Chopra makes her way toward the base camp.

On the professional front, Priyanka is set to star in the comedy film “Heads of State”, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also take on the role of a pirate in “The Bluff” with Karl Urban. Additionally, the actress will reprise her role in the highly anticipated second season of her hit Prime Video series, “Citadel.”

In Bollywood, Chopra has “Jee Le Zara”, Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming directorial, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lineup.

The 42-year-old actress was last seen alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in “Love Again.” The movie, written and directed by James C. Strouse, is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. It also starred Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Amid Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours, Amitabh refutes ‘speculated untruths’

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to have broken his silence over the ongoing divorce speculation surrounding his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai.

In his latest blog post, Big B penned a note addressing his concerns about “information ending with question marks” and the negative impact it has on those involved. The veteran actor wrote, “It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life… I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me…”

Amitabh added, “Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in… I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice… and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society…”

The post further read, “But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats ..”

Bachchan went on to mention, “Your content is done , not just for that one moment, but for many moments ..the reader when they react to it gives content expansion ..the reaction could be in belief or in the negative ..anything that be , give credence to the write ..and that is the writes business .. his or her commerce dependence ..fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over ..how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands..”

The actress’ post comes amid reports of trouble in Abhishek and Aishwarya’s marital paradise. Not to forget, Aishwarya recently gave a glimpse into her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations by sharing a heartfelt photo dump on Instagram. The collection included candid moments with her daughter.

However, some netizens couldn’t help but notice an odd absence. While Aishwarya’s post was filled with warmth and family love, many were left puzzled by the absence of a birthday wish from Aaradhya’s father, Abhishek Bachchan.

Reports are also circulating that the actress is living separately with her mother.

Malavika, Prabhas to shoot in Europe for romantic track for ‘The Raja Saab’

Mumbai– Actress Malavika Mohanan, who is set to mark her Telugu debut in the upcoming film “The Raja Saab”, will be shooting for a romantic number in Europe with star Prabas.

According to a source, the duo will soon be shooting for a romantic song. “Malavika and Prabhas will be shooting a hot romantic song for The Raja Saab.”

“The song’s shooting will take place in Europe around January and February,” revealed the source close to the production house.

“The Raja Saab” is set to be a horror-comedy. The film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Maruthii. It will also star Niddhi Agerwal as another female lead.

In October, Malavika said that “nothing gets better than” superstar Prabhas.

Speaking about “The Raja Saab”, Malavika said: “It’s my Telugu debut, and I waited long for it. I wanted the right film to come my way to foray into the industry. I think nothing gets better than Prabhas sir. It’s in the rom-com space, a very fun, easy film.”

She added: “It’s light-hearted and will cater to a universal audience. We are still shooting for it, and the film should be released in April next year. I am really looking forward to it.”

Malavika began her career with notable performances across different regional film industries- from her debut in Pattam Pole (2013) to her impactful roles in films like Christy (2023) and Thangalaan (2024).

The actress recently debuted in Bollywood, playing the lead in “Yudhra” alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The film followed a hotheaded ex-prisoner who is released on the condition of working with a drug cartel.

Apart from The Raja Saab, Malavika also stars alongside Karthi in the spy thriller, Sardar 2.The film is a follow-up sequel to “Sardar”, which released in 2022. Karthi reprises his dual roles alongside S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath and Rajisha Vijayan. (IANS)