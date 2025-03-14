The 3rd Annual India Giving Day Encourages Every Indian-American Family to Give $100 to the Charity of Their Choice

- Advertisement -

Washington, DC- The India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA), a U.S.-based network of nonprofit, philanthropic, and charitable organizations focused on India, is launching their 3rd annual India Giving Day on March 14, 2025.

The campaign features 36 vetted organizations working in the fields of Education, Health Care, Livelihood Development, Empowerment for Women, Children, and Older Adults, Environmental Sustainability, Animal Welfare, and more.

“One of the primary goals of India Giving Day is to increase the quantity, quality, and joyfulness of private giving from the U.S. to India,” says Alex Counts, Executive Director of the India Philanthropy Alliance. “We do this by providing a central location for philanthropists to learn about the work of the leading nonprofits in India and tools to inspire giving in a collaborative and joyful environment.”

Nearly 70 community events, sponsored by India Giving Day, are underway throughout the U.S. In Dallas, Texas, eight nonprofit organizations are hosting a single event in which each organization will present their work and let those in attendance know how they can contribute.

“Working together for a common cause has been one of the great joys of India Giving Day,” says Sejal Desai, Executive Director of Akanksha Education Fund and Co-Chair of India Giving Day. “It’s easy to fall into a scarcity mentality and believe that we are all competing for the samelimited resources. But India Giving Day is about believing more is possible. That together wecan increase our resources and maximize our impact in a way that all will benefit.”

In response to this call, India Giving Day leadership is encouraging every Indian American family to give $100 or more to the charity of their choice on March 14, India Giving Day.

If each were to do so, it would result in $125 million in new funding, nearly doubling the annual budgets of each of the participating organizations.

Rural India Supporting Trust (RIST), the lead sponsor of India Giving Day, is offering $115,000 in prizes and matching gifts to further inspire participation and generosity.

In the first two years of this new annual tradition the India Giving Day campaign has grown from “proof of concept” in its first year (2023), netting $1,376,262 from 1,031 unique donors, toraising $5,543,837 in its second year (2024), engaging 1,770 unique donors.

While the outcome of India Giving Day 2025 is yet to be seen, early indicators suggest continued exponential growth that will further their goals for high-impact results in the days to come.

India Giving Day is led by a Steering Committee of IPA Board Members, Staff, and India Giving Day sponsors that include representatives from lead sponsor Rural India Supporting Trust (RIST) and Major Sponsor John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

For any questions, please reach out to Alex Counts, Executive Director at India PhilanthropyAlliance at mailto:alex@indiaphilanthropyalliance.org.