Bollywood Roundup: Sonu Sood, Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonu Sood makes a heartfelt appeal for elderly woman selling fruit by the roadside

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood has once again captured hearts with a heartfelt appeal aimed at raising awareness for an elderly woman, Kamaljeet, who sells ber fruit (jujube) by the roadside.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, the Fateh actor expressed his admiration for Kamaljeet’s hard work and shared a deeply personal message concerning her family situation. Sonu visited Kamaljeet’s stall, where he highlighted the struggles she faces while working tirelessly to make a living.

In the video, the actor said, “Today, we are at Kamaljeet’s stall, where she sells ber fruit. How much are you selling this for? One and a quarter kilos for 100 rupees, and the same price for a full kilo. She is working very hard.”

Sonu shared that Kamaljeet has lost one son and that her other son is unable to visit her due to the restrictions imposed by his wife. He added, “If her son is watching this video, I want to say that Kamaljeet’s one son is no more, and her other son cannot come to his mother because the daughter-in-law doesn’t let him.”

The ‘Dabangg’ actor then made a direct appeal to the daughter-in-law, urging her to allow her husband to visit his mother. “Daughter-in-law, I humbly request you to let your son meet his mother. Your mother is selling ber, and one day, if something like this happens to you, your daughter-in-law might not let your son meet you either. Every child should support their parents. Please don’t keep children away from their mothers,” Sonu emotionally stated.

Sharing this video, Sood wrote in the caption, “Ma #supportsmallbusiness.”

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old actor had previously visited a coconut water stall in Chennai and urged his followers to support local businesses in India. Sharing the video, Sonu emphasized the significance of supporting local businesses in India’s unorganized sector, stressing that it is the responsibility of every Indian to care for their fellow countrymen and assist them in any way possible.

On the work front, he was last seen in the action thriller “Fateh,” which also marked his directorial debut.

Rakul Preet Singh: There’s nothing like the madness of Holi at home

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is all set to celebrate Holi as she said she cannot wait to soak in all the fun and dance to her favorite songs.

Rakul said, “Holi has always been so special to me, but celebrating it with family just makes it a hundred times better.”

“The colors, the laughter, the teasing, and of course, all the gujiyas—there’s nothing like the madness of Holi at home! I can’t wait to soak in all the fun, dance to my favorite songs, and make the most of this beautiful festival with my loved ones. Wishing you all a Holi filled with love, laughter, and the brightest colors of joy,” she added.

The actress was in Seychelles last week. On March 12, she shared how adventure is her and her husband Jackky Bhagnani’s love language.

Sharing a video, Rakul wrote, “Adventure is our love language The most amazing enriching trip .. heart is so full to see the whole family vacationing together the way we love to do could not have asked for better anniversary celebrations @jackkybhagnani @baglionimaldives thankyou for the amazing memories and hospitality.”

The video, filled with romantic moments between the couple, also beautifully showcased the warmth and togetherness of the family during their unforgettable vacation.

It was in February 2024 when Rakul and Jackky got married in an intimate wedding in Goa.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh has recently completed the Patiala schedule for her upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2.” In the sequel, she will reprise her role as Aisha, alongside Ajay Devgn. Directed by Anshul Sharma, “De De Pyaar De 2” also stars R. Madhavan, who will play the role of Singh’s father.

The first installment of the franchise, “De De Pyaar De,” was released in May 2019.

What! Parineeti Chopra shares her ‘CCTV footage’

Mumbai– In a surprising turn of events, actress Parineeti Chopra shared her “CCTV footage,” leaving everyone intrigued.

On Thursday, the ‘Kesari’ actress took to her Instagram stories to repost a hilarious video of a little child dancing with excitement when his online order arrives. Sharing the clip, Parineeti wrote, “CCTV footage of me.” The video, captioned “When your online orders arrive,” shows the child beaming with joy as a truck full of orders stops at his doorstep.

A few days ago, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress shared her admiration for her husband and politician, Raghav Chadha, calling him an “inspiring human.” She reshared a video of Raghav on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Crushing on this inspiring human,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

In the video, Raghav was heard sharing his excitement about receiving an invitation to join the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) Executive Education Program.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP stated, “I am super excited to be back at school. I am honored to be handpicked for this prestigious program and deeply grateful to the Harvard as well as the World Economic Forum for this opportunity. This is a unique opportunity to enhance my learning in global leadership and acquire a skill set in policy-making while engaging with some of the brightest minds in governance, public affairs, and public policy. It’s truly a ‘back to school’ moment for me, and I look forward to gaining new insights that will contribute to India’s policymaking landscape.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chopra has begun shooting for her highly anticipated series OTT debut with a Netflix project. Announcing her OTT debut, she shared a note that read, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold – they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go”. A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!”

The upcoming show also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan.

Exclusive! Radhikka Madan shares her crazy memories of Holi

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Radhika Madan has reminisced about her favorite childhood memories of Holi celebration.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the ‘Shiddat’ actress shared her fond memories, saying, “Nothing too crazy, but I remember that in my childhood, I used to mix bright colors with mud in a balloon and throw it at people. That’s the most I did on Holi.” For Radhika, the playful spirit of the festival was all about simple, fun-filled moments.

Aside from the playful color-throwing, Radhika also shared that food played an important role in her family’s celebrations. “At home, we always used to make gujiyas, and that’s my favorite part,” she recalled, emphasizing how the delicious sweet treats became a cherished part of the holiday tradition.

Speaking about how she used to prepare for Holi, Radhika shared, “I would always apply a lot of oil on my face, body, and hair—that’s how I used to prepare for Holi.”

The ‘Angrezi Medium’ actress also fondly remembered the community spirit of Holi in her childhood. “I remember when I was young, there used to be a community center in my colony, and the whole neighborhood would gather for Holika Dahan the night before. I have a very vivid memory of the entire community coming together,” Radhikka said.

Holi 2025 celebrations will take place on March 13 and 14, beginning with Holika Dahan and followed by Rangwali Holi.

On the professional front, Radhika Madan began her acting career with a breakthrough role in the popular television soap opera “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi” (2014–2016). She made her film debut in Vishal Bhardwaj’s drama “Pataakha” in 2018. The actress went on to appear in notable films such as “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,” “Angrezi Medium,” and “Shiddat.” Her performance in the anthology film “Ray” earned her the Filmfare OTT Award. More recently, she has received widespread acclaim for her role in the crime drama series “Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.”

Madan was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Jasleen Royal’s romantic song “Sahiba.”

Aamir Khan’s new ladylove, Gauri, is a mother to a 6-year-old son

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has revealed that his new partner, Gauri Spratt, is a mother to a 6-year-old son.

The actor, who has always been open about his marriages and divorces, has now opened up about his relationship with Gauri, though details surrounding their romance remain largely under wraps.

On Thursday, the ‘PK’ actor surprised the media during a meet and greet event in Mumbai by introducing his girlfriend of 18 months, Gauri. Aamir made a surprising revelation just before his birthday. During an informal meet and greet with journalists, the actor spoke about his life and career. After the conversation, Aamir introduced his ‘partner,’ Gauri, revealing her as his girlfriend.

When journalists asked Khan for more details about his girlfriend, he shared that Gauri is a mother to a 6-year-old son. The actor also expressed his admiration for her, saying, “My girlfriend is prettier than Katrina Kaif. I feel like home when I am with her.” Aamir added that his children, Junaid and Ira, are also happy to have met her. When questioned about marriage at the age of 60, Aamir responded thoughtfully, “I don’t know about marriage at this age, but we are deeply committed to each other.”

Interestingly, on the eve of the actor’s 60th birthday, Aamir and Gauri sat down together to engage with the media, sharing insights about their journey as a couple. The two first met 25 years ago but lost contact over time, only to reconnect a few years ago. Aamir revealed that they have been in a relationship for the past 18 months, joking, “See, I didn’t let you guys know about it!”

Gauri previously lived in Bengaluru before moving to Mumbai. Wrapping up the conversation, the ‘Dangal’ actor humorously referenced his 2001 blockbuster “Lagaan,” saying, “Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi.”

Aamir Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. (IANS)