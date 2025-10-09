Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Voices Concern Over U.S. Tariffs, H-1B Visa Fee Hike

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD– Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday expressed concern over the United States’ recent decisions to raise tariffs on Indian goods and increase the H-1B visa fee, warning that such measures could strain economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

Reddy shared his views during a meeting at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat with a high-level American delegation comprising senior business leaders, think-tank representatives, and philanthropic figures. The group, which focuses on bilateral relations, investment, and policy exchange, also met Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Emphasizing the vital role of the Telangana diaspora in America’s economic growth, the Chief Minister said abrupt decisions such as the visa fee hike and tariff increases could have “an adverse impact on both sides of the economy” and lead to “misunderstandings between the countries.”

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Reddy highlighted the apprehensions created by sudden policy shifts and reiterated that Telangana’s governments—past and present—have ensured continuity in developmental policies. “Despite political and ideological differences, we have adopted best practices from previous administrations and never deviated from policies that drive growth,” he said.

Reddy outlined his ambitious Telangana Rising 2047 vision, under which the state aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He noted that Hyderabad now competes with global hubs like New York, Tokyo, and Seoul in infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities.

“We are undertaking several game-changer projects for Hyderabad and the state — the Regional Ring Road, Regional Ring Rail, manufacturing zones, Bharat Future City, a Dry Port, and dedicated road and rail connectivity to a seaport in Andhra Pradesh,” he said. “The Musi Rejuvenation project and expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail will transform the city’s economy and open new opportunities, including a vibrant night economy along the riverfront.”

Reddy also positioned Telangana as a prime destination under the “China+1” investment strategy. “I request the support of U.S. industry partners in developing the Bharat Future City. In the near future, I would like to invite all Fortune 500 companies to have a presence there,” he said.

Minister Sridhar Babu added that the government plans to establish Telangana as a global “skill capital,” especially in the field of Artificial Intelligence, through the creation of an AI University in Hyderabad. “Building on our success as a hub for Global Capability Centers, we aim to transform these GCCs into value centers that export services and create products,” he said.

Babu also pointed out that Hyderabad-based firms supplied a major share of the world’s COVID-19 vaccines, and efforts are underway to further strengthen indigenous enterprises.

The U.S. delegation included Walter Russell Mead, Distinguished Fellow at the Hudson Institute and columnist for The Wall Street Journal; Mark Rosenblatt, founder and CEO of Rationalwave Capital Partners; Harlan Crow, Chairman of Crow Holdings; Ravenel Curry, founder and Co-CIO of Eagle Capital Management; and Henry Billingsley, Partner at Billingsley Company. (Source: IANS)