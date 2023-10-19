Tamil Makkal Mandram to Host Deepavali Festival on Saturday, Oct 21, at Lexington High School, and More

- Advertisement -

LEXINGTON, MA–Tamil Makkal Mandram (TMM) Deepavali Festival is planned for Saturday Oct 21, 2023 at Lexington High School in Lexington, MA. The vibrant and joyous festival of Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights, has a special place in the hearts of millions around the world.



TMM Deepavali Festival is organized with the intention of fostering cultural understanding and unity, bringing people from diverse backgrounds to experience the beauty of Indian culture. The event will kick off with a sumptuous delicious culinary journey through Tamilnadu, India. Guests will be treated to a traditional Vazhai Ilai Virunthu (Banana leaf meal), an array of mouthwatering south Indian dishes from Tamilnadu both for vegetarian and non vegetarian food preferences of our esteemed guests.



The aromatic spices and rich flavors will transport everyone’s taste buds to their nostalgic native food. In the true TMM signature style, the food options will cater to various dietary preferences, making it a truly inclusive feast. A variety of vendors will be setting up their stalls offering an array of services and products to meet the guests’ festival shopping demands.



A fantastic photo booth to capture the beautiful memories of guests with their friends and families will be set up and professional photographers will be available. Following the sumptuous meal, the stage will be set for an evening of laughter and entertainment.



Professional stand-up comedians Bldg 18 Comedy Club will take the spotlight, and the audience will be laughing away from start to finish. Known for skillfully intertwining humor with cultural references, their performances are sure to get an uproarious applause.



Ramesh Kumar, president of Tamil Makkal Mandram says “Last year, our Diwali event took place in the same venue, and we welcomed approximately 800 attendees and additionally, we extended invitations to approximately 15 leaders from other organizations in the New England area to join us as special guests. This year, we anticipate an even larger turnout. One of the highlights of our event is the traditional banana leaf feast, which has garnered immense popularity. Our guests deeply appreciate our warm hospitality and the care with which we serve our delectable spread. Hundreds of dedicated volunteers work diligently to ensure that every meal is a delightful experience. Serving food, in my opinion, is one of the most noble acts of kindness, and TMM takes great pride in providing this service. Like last year, Our culinary offerings are sourced from esteemed establishments like Maya Grill in Wakefield and Siva’s Kitchen in Newton, both of which have received resounding praise. To make this year’s event even more special, we have introduced some traditional Tamil dishes, enhancing the overall culinary experience.”



TMM has rapidly grown to its current stature, marked by a commitment to class and quality in everything we undertake. We draw inspiration from the depth and breadth of our cultural heritage in India and strive to propagate these values. TMM continually seeks to conserve and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Tamil community, reaching out to various communities and introducing a diverse array of beneficial programs to society. Recent events such as Pongal Vizha, Chithirai Vizha, Kodai Kondattam (summer celebration), cricket and volleyball tournaments along with many standup comedy shows have showcased our commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural milieu.



TMM is also excited to introduce its inaugural Badminton tournament scheduled for October 28, 2023, at the Boston Badminton facility. More details can be found at the end. Also, get ready for an upcoming Golu competition, with information provided .

“We eagerly anticipate the pleasure of serving you a traditional feast on a banana leaf and offering a memorable musical experience during this Diwali Thiruvizha,” said TMM in a statement.



https://tinyurl.com/tmmdiwali2023





BADMINTON



Tamil Makkal Mandram, Inc. (“TMM”) is always on the forefront to bring people together, promote wellness and showcase the skills and talents of individuals within the New England community. This year, TMM is introducing the Badminton tournament, which is an all-inclusive all-day event encouraging participants of all age groups to participate in friendly and competitive tournaments. This inaugural tournament is schedule to take place on Oct 28, 2023 at Boston Badminton in Westborough. There are multiple categories of play – singles, doubles, mixed doubles, kids, men and women. Winners will be awarded trophies for their excellent performance in a grand award ceremony at the end of the event. A wonderful opportunity for everyone in our community to join us for a day filled with high-energy matches, camaraderie, and unforgettable memories. For more information and to register for the tournament check out



https://www.tmmusa.org/event/tmm-inaugural-badminton-tournament-2023/ TMM



GOLU Competition 2023:



“Golu” or “Kolu,” which is celebrated during the Navaratri festival mostly in the India state of Tamilnadu, involves setting up decorative displays of dolls and figurines in a creative and artistic manner on odd number of steps. It’s a cultural and artistic tradition that is especially popular among ladies and kids. It’s a time to display the creative collections of dolls from mythological stories, religious tales, folklore to farms, forests and anything creative that can be depicted. This festival goes on for nine days, folks are invited to visit the Golu displays, kids love to play with friends, there is yummy sundal (traditionally an aromatic spicy mix of beans and coconut) and tambulam (thank you gift). Tamil Makkal Mandram (“TMM”) has been conducting virtual Golu competitions since 2018 and offering special awards, celebrating the talents of creative minds that collaborate to bring out Indian tradition and artistry in the form of Golu. Participants compete to showcase the most beautiful or innovative Golu arrangement they have created. Judges and attendees evaluate the Golu arrangements based on creativity, theme, arrangement, and overall aesthetic appeal. Join this year as well, registrations open soon and close on Oct 22, 2023.



https://www.tmm-usa.org/event/tmm-golu-2023-2/