Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and more…

When Kriti Sanon injured herself with nunchucks for action scenes in ‘Ganapath’

New Delhi– Actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently riding high on her big win at the ‘National Awards’, has opened up on her upcoming flick ‘Ganapath’, and shared how she was badly hurt while performing the action sequences in the movie.

On Tuesday, Kriti was bestowed with the National Award for the ‘Best Actress’ at the 69th National Awards held in New Delhi, for her performance in ‘Mimi’.

The actress was in the national capital on Wednesday for the promotion of ‘Ganapath’, along with the lead star Tiger Shroff. She looked gorgeous in a white short-sleeved dress, and completed the look with matching thigh high boots.

Kriti left her short hair open, and opted for a minimal makeup look – glossy lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Talking about her preparations for her role, Kriti said: “Nothing is really easy when you are doing it for the first time. I have never done action before this film. My first film was with Tiger, so I wished to do action films in life.”

“My character Jassi uses nunchucks, which I don’t think anyone has done here. So to learn that, you have to make it a part of your body, so I started learning nine months before the shoot. It was not easy. I had ripped and hurt myself alot on my head and elbow everywhere,” said Kriti.

She further said: “But it’s nice to be finally practicing until you really get it, and then you see it on the screen come alive. So I would really love to do a lot more action. We shot in Ladakh, where the oxygen level was so low. So doing action scenes there is actually tougher than even doing it normally anywhere. But it’s all worth it.”

The premise for ‘Ganapath’ is something very different from traditional Bollywood as it sees Hindi cinema step into the realm of cyberpunk styled sci-fi films. The concept of a chosen one liberating people from an oppressor is an age-old story, though setting it in a dystopian ‘Blade Runner’ style feature with a bleak texture while retaining Hindi cinema’s colourful aesthetic is something new.

This concept and the trailer have generated a lot of excitement among fans, with both the action and the romantic aspect garnering much praise.

The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Elli AvrRam.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘Ganapath’ will hit theatres on October 20, in multiple languages which include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Amitabh Bachchan’s nostalgia: Sneaking into theatres on a budget

New Delhi– Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recounted the memories of his college days, and shared how he bunked the classes and went to movies with his friends.

Born to Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and social activist Teji Bachchan, Big B did his schooling from Sherwood College in Nainital and graduated from Kirori Mal College at University of Delhi in 1962.

Amitabh, who is currently seen as the host of season 15 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, welcomed Mousumee Paul to the hot seat in episode 47 of the show.

During the game, the contestant asked the thespian: “Sir you said that you used to give proxy attendance. Was that in school or college? You have mentioned that you used to bunk school.”

To this the actor replied: “No! I was in boarding school. So, we could not do any mischief there. But I did bunk lectures in college.”

The contestant said: “Sir….What did you do after bunking college?”

The ‘Sholay’ fame actor said: “I used to jump the wall and go to watch a film. I didn’t have the money to watch a film. Someone would recommend us to watch a film because there is a good song and the actor has acted well.”

“So, we used to wait outside the theatre. There is a man in the theatre who shows you your seat. We used to ask him to let us in for a few minutes. We had to request him before he would let us in. He would ask us to leave after listening to the song. And we used to leave. This has happened many times,” shared Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan made his acting debut in 1969 with the movie ‘Saat Hindustani’, for which he had bagged the National Film Award for Best Newcomer.

Meanwhile, the actor next has ‘Ganapath’, ‘The Umesh Chronicles’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Butterfly’, and ‘Thalaivar 170’ in the pipeline.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

Salman Khan: Have been fortunate to have films in my career that has given me a lot of love

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is thrilled with the positive response to the trailer of ‘Tiger 3’ and said that he has been fortunate to have movies in his career that have given him a lot of love.

Salman said: “I think what we are witnessing today as a response to the Tiger 3 trailer is simply outstanding. I have been fortunate to have films in my career that have given me a lot of love. But to get this volume of appreciation and to see this amount of frenzy after a trailer launch, is truly special and a rare feeling.”

He added: “I’m happy that our trailer has hit all the right notes and people are supremely excited to watch Tiger 3 in cinemas! I’m also really touched by how people have reacted to seeing Katrina and me back as Zoya & Tiger.”

“I’m aware that these two super-agents hold a special place in the hearts of the audience and I’m glad that we have lived upto their expectations with the Tiger 3 trailer. I think people will be very happy seeing both of us in action, taking on our enemies shoulder to shoulder.”

Salman’s co-star Katrina Kaif too is happy with the response the trailer has got. Katrina said: “It is incredible to see the reaction that the trailer of Tiger 3 has got! It is simply phenomenal to have all this love come our way because the entire team has given their all to make Tiger 3 an action spectacle.”

“This is the third film of the Tiger franchise and I’m well aware of the massive expectations that people have from Tiger 3. I’m happy that the trailer is getting unanimous love and it brilliantly sets the tone for the Tiger 3 campaign till release.”

She added: “Tiger and Zoya are two pieces of the same puzzle. They are charismatic and daredevil when they work together as a unit and I’m thrilled to see how people are excited to see these two spies back in action, saving the day.”

“If people have loved the trailer so much, I can confidently say that they will be blown away with what the film has to offer!” Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Diwali, Nov 12, Sunday in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Geetanjali Mishra evokes perfect festive vibe with traditional outfit, accessories

Mumbai– Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who plays Rajesh in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, shared a glimpse of her festive wardrobe, and revealed how she cherishes experimenting with outfits for festivities.

Navratri festivities are in full swing, and the thrill of dancing to Garba songs in vibrant attire while ensuring you look your best at the venue can indeed pose a challenge.

Talking about the same, Geetanjali shared: “In this series on Navratri colours, I like to colour code all these nine days. Along with the rituals, fasting and festive mood, I somehow manage to take time to get decked up every day in a particular colour.”

“During the Dandiya night, I seize the opportunity to showcase traditional elegance with a touch of style. I firmly believe that while creating this timeless look, it is crucial to select the right fabrics and trending colour combinations,” said the ‘Naagin 3’ fame actress.

The ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress further said: “Whether it’s a Ghagra choli adorned with intricate mirror work or a simple black or white kurta paired with a bandhani dupatta and Kamar patta, I strive to evoke the perfect festive vibe.”

“Experimenting with my outfits during this season is something I truly cherish. I also believe that accessorising my attire thoughtfully can elevate my look,” she added.

Geetanjali went on: “I plan to pair my traditional jewellery, including jhumkas, bangles, and necklaces, to complement my outfits. This is the ideal time for me to mix and match my collection, aiming for a graceful appearance.”

Geetanjali is currently seen in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ , which airs on &TV. (IANS)