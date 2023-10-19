FIA-New England Oragnizing Indian Consular Visa Camp on October 21 in Marlborough, MA

- Advertisement -

MARLBOROUGH, MA–FIA-New England is organizing Indian Consular Visa Camp on Oct. 21, 2023 in Marlborough, MA. In addition, the organization will also host a Blood Donation Drive, and Voter Registration at the venue.

Please see the details below:



Date – October 21, 2023; Time: 8 AM till 2 PM

Location; 1 Lt. Charles W. Whitcomb School located at 25 Union St, Marlborough, MA 01752 .



Indian Consular Visa Camp:

The Indian Consular Visa Camp will offer a range of consular services to the Indian community. Services include opportunity to renew passports, apply for visas, and access various consular services with the efficiency and convenience of local support.