FIA-New England Oragnizing Indian Consular Visa Camp on October 21 in Marlborough, MA

MARLBOROUGH, MA–FIA-New England is organizing Indian Consular Visa Camp on Oct. 21, 2023 in Marlborough, MA. In addition, the organization will also host a Blood Donation Drive, and Voter Registration at the venue.
Please see the details below:
October 21, 2023; Time: 8 AM till 2 PM
Location; 1 Lt. Charles W. Whitcomb School located at 25 Union St, Marlborough, MA 01752. Indian Consular Visa Camp: The Indian Consular Visa Camp will offer a range of consular services to the Indian community. Services include opportunity to renew passports, apply for visas, and access various consular services with the efficiency and convenience of local support.
To participate in Indian Consular Camp, please register; https://tinyurl.com/FIA-NEVISAREG
To participate in Blood donation camp, please register; https://tinyurl.com/FIA-NEBLOODCREG