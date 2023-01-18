Tamil Makkal Mandram Pongal Vizha 2023 Set for January 21st

- Advertisement -

NASHUA, NH–TMM is beginning the year with one of its most iconic events, Pongal Vizha, which is rooted in the Tamil Nadu culture, as a week-long harvest festival.

The festival will take place at Nashua High School on January 21st, 2023 (Saturday) and the events starts at 1.00 PM. The TMM core team is working tirelessly to ensure the event is a huge success.



TMM gives warm welcome with Mullai Poo, scented flowers worn in the hair for their beauty and fragrance. Paneer and Kalkandu (sugar) will create a sweet and fragrant atmosphere. A life-size bullock cart, Kolam (Rangoli), Pongal Man Panai (vessel) and Karumbhu (sugarcane) will give the ambiance of a traditional Pongal day in a village. Thoranam, traditional decorations hanging from the ceiling, will add color and enhance the mood.



A significant portion of the event is focused on culture, where individuals ranging from 2 years old to 60 years old will showcase their talents in various cultural entertainment programs on a colorful stage. These programs include Fancy Dress, dance (Bharthanatyam, Classical, Folk, Bharthiyar Song, adult group, Adult Duet, Ladies Duo), Instrumental Melodies, Tamil Kavithai (Poem recital), singing, and mime. Trophies will be presented to all participants.



TMM recognizes the importance of supporting local businesses, who are vital to the community. A diverse group of vendors have signed up to provide guests with their products and services at the event. Early sign-ups indicate that the vendor list will be larger than ever.

Recognizing the contributions of local Tamil teachers and scholars is a core part of TMM’s values. This year, TMM will celebrate and honor their work in the community during the event. TMM has invited Shishu Bharati, Kalaimagal Tamil School, Action Tamil School and Bala Gokulam to participate in the honor.



TMM has always aimed to promote cultural awareness and talent among the diaspora by organizing various competitions every year. This year, in addition to drawing, coloring, cooking and painting competitions, there will also be competitions in diaroma, embroidery and reels.

What better way to conclude the event than with a delicious South Indian meal? TMM has partnered with Madras Grill to provide guests with a memorable dining experience.



The event will feature casual and audience-friendly compering, as well as seamless coordination and execution by the backstage, participation, audio, video, and floor management teams, to ensure the best audience experience.

In addition to food, guests will have opportunities to network and socialize with new people. Photo booths will be set up for families and friends to take memorable pictures.



Ramesh Kumar, President of Tamil Makkal Mandram, says, “I am thrilled to announce that our upcoming cultural event is truly extraordinary. With over 250 participants, 40 diverse programs and an expected attendance of over 1000 members, this event promises to be one of the most exciting and memorable experiences of the year. Our stage and lighting design is truly unique and will leave a lasting impression on all who attend.”



“But it’s not just the performances that will make this event special. As usual, Our team has worked very hard to ensure that the hospitality at this event is top-notch and will leave guests feeling truly welcomed and valued. The festival atmosphere that we’ve created is unlike anything else in the area and will provide a one-of-a-kind cultural experience for all who attend,” added Mr. Kumar. “We are committed to making this event a success and look forward to welcoming you and your family to this truly extraordinary event. Mark your calendars and don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in culture, music and dance in a unique and unforgettable way.”