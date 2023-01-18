Paani is the Official Food Vendor at IAGB’s Republic Day Event in Burlington

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA– Paani Indian Cuisine, which has been ranked as one of the best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts, is the official food vendor at IAGB’s Republic Day event at Burlington High School in Burlington, MA, on Jan. 28, 2023.

“It was a unanimous choice for IAGB when we proposed Paani to be our food vendor at the upcoming Republic Day Event at Burlington High School,” said IAGB President Vaishali Gade. “Working with Vimmi ji of Panni Restaurant is a pleasure. Not only the food is delectable but her personal attention to make everything right is exceptional.”

Paani has catered food to some major Indian events in Massachusetts, including Woman of the Year 2022 and New England Choice Awards 2022, among others.

IAGB (India Association of Greater Boston) will hold its annual Republic Day event on January 28, between 12 – 8 PM.

“Do visit us on 28th January not only for the celebration but also to try Paani’s delicious food,” said Ms. Gade.

Added Ms. Verma, proprietor of Paani and former Boston television producer and host of the weekly show Asian Entertainment TV: “We’re looking forward to providing best food and snacks to all attendees of the Republic Day event.”

In addition to catering for special events, weddings and parties, special occasions, and corporate events, and weddings, Paani also provides finest Indian cuisine in its restaurant.

Situated in a beautiful location in Sudbury, Paani seats 75 guests with an outside patio seating for 35. The restaurant is located at 530 A Boston Post Road in Sudbury, MA, right off Route 20.

Paani Indian Cuisine has been ranked as one of the best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts by Best Things Massachusetts and is the only woman-owned Indian restaurant in Greater Boston. It serves both North and South Indian cuisine, and includes a bar, ambiance and an open layout with big windows looking outside. It offers buffets for lunch and a variety of food menus for dinner, including soups and salads, vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers and main course entries and seafood.

To book Paani, please visit Paani’s website at http://www.paani-restaurant.com/.

On Republic Day, IAGB will be hosting many fun competitions for all the age groups. These include art, poetry, essay writing, debate, storytelling, cake decoration, chess, carrom, junior shark tank, teeny tiny shark tank, Bollywood quiz, and TED Talk lightening.

Entries are open for all the competitions and more details can be found at www.iagb.org. Some of the competitions need pre-submission and all are invited to pre-register for these competitions at their earliest. With couple of competitions going live on stage on January 28 itself, IAGB expects to offer a fun filled family event for the entire community.

Winners for all the competitions will be announced and felicitated on the stage during the main cultural program between 4 – 8 PM by some of the esteemed members of the community. Competition winners will have a chance to win cash prize along with trophies and medals.

This much-awaited community event is returning as an in-person event after going virtual for the last two years. ‘Celebrating the Legacy- Jashna Virasat Ka’ is the theme behind this year’s event and there will be many cultural programs presented on the stage woven around the theme. It is expected to be a celebration of India’s heritage, different cultural practices, and festivals, as well as traditions.

Republic Day Mela will also be the opportunity to visit your local community vendors offering an array of educational or recreational products to clothing and Jewelry.