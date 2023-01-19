Northstar Promotes Ipsitha Bayapu to Project Manager

- Advertisement -

CAMBRIDGE, MA--Northstar, a real estate services firm providing project management, development management and advisory services, has promoted Ipsitha Bayapu to project manager.

She has over four years of experience in project management and is currently supporting a multi-phased R&D lab renovation capital project on behalf of Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Her work includes working with project teams through different phases of a project life cycle, including planning, design, construction administration, closeout, and relocation.

Northstar offers a full range of real estate services under three broad categories: Project Management for interior fit up projects, Development Management for ground up projects and a broad range of valuable Advisory Services.