Sunil Chhetri: ISL Final Loss Still Hurts—Only Winning It Will Heal the Pain

New Delhi— Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has said the pain of Bengaluru FC’s heartbreaking Indian Super League final defeat will only fade when the team finally lifts the trophy.

The 40-year-old striker, India’s all-time leading goal scorer, shared his emotions on social media following Bengaluru FC’s 2-1 loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL final.

Bengaluru took an early lead after Mohun Bagan center-back Alberto Rodríguez accidentally scored an own goal. But the Kolkata giants responded 23 minutes later when Jason Cummings converted a penalty to make it 1-1. As the match approached added time, it was Jamie Maclaren—MBSG’s leading scorer—who sealed the comeback with a late winner, etching Mohun Bagan’s name further into ISL history.

Chhetri, who scored 14 goals this ISL season—making him the highest-scoring Indian and second overall—also registered two assists. But despite his strong individual performance, the loss has been difficult to digest.

“I did what everyone does after losing a final,” Chhetri wrote on Instagram. “I sat with all the what-ifs and should-haves. The freekick. The header. Every half chance.

“I know how all of you are feeling. Losing stinks. And this one will linger for a while. So, in what is uncharacteristic advice, go and sink into that tub of ice cream. Call for that cheat meal on a Monday. Skip the gym. Whatever it takes for you to feel better. Then after a few days, acknowledge that this hurt will end only when we win.”

The veteran urged fans to stay loyal to the team, saying resilience is part of Bengaluru FC’s identity.

“You love this team because you know how we’re built. Don’t let anything change that. We have lost many finals and have only come back stronger. That’s the only way we at BFC know how to operate.

“We’ll hurt for now, and then we’ll brave it till we get over the line. That’s how we’ll do it. That’s how we’ve always done it at this football club.”

Though he didn’t score in the 2024-25 final, Chhetri’s record in ISL playoffs is exceptional. He has appeared in 16 knockout-stage matches for BFC, scoring 10 goals and registering one assist.

In the 2017-18 playoffs, he netted four times, including a hat-trick against FC Pune City in the semifinal second leg and another goal in the final against Chennaiyin FC, which BFC lost. A year later, he scored in the semifinal win over NorthEast United FC as BFC went on to win the ISL title.

After a quiet 2019-20 campaign and missing out on the playoffs for three years, Chhetri returned to form in the 2022-23 season. He scored the winner against Kerala Blasters in the knockout round and another in the semifinal first leg against Mumbai City FC. He also found the net in the final, which ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Mohun Bagan.

This season, Chhetri continued his playoff heroics with a stunning goal in a 5-0 win over Mumbai City FC in the knockout stage and the decisive goal in the semifinal against FC Goa.

Despite falling short again, Chhetri’s message was clear: the hunger remains, and the journey isn’t over. (Source: IANS)