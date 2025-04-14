Salman Khan Receives New Death Threat; Security Tightened Outside Mumbai Residence

Mumbai— Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received another death threat, this time through a message sent to the official WhatsApp number of the Worli Transport Department, police confirmed Monday. The threat comes exactly one year after two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire outside Khan’s Bandra home.

Worli police have registered a case and stepped up security outside the actor’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where he lives in a multi-storey building. According to the message, assailants allegedly plan to either storm his residence or target his vehicle with explosives.

The latest threat adds to a string of attacks and warnings aimed at the actor, many of which have intensified since his 1998 conviction in the Blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community, which considers the animal sacred, has long held Khan in contempt over the incident.

On April 14, 2024, two men on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside his home. In response, Khan reduced public appearances and installed bulletproof glass on his balcony, a precaution he continues to observe.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had previously claimed responsibility for the 2024 shooting through a Facebook post. Bishnoi, who is currently imprisoned, has publicly expressed animosity toward Khan over the Blackbuck case. He also claimed his gang was behind the killing of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique last year, alleging Siddique’s ties to Khan as the motive.

While the actor has largely limited his public engagements due to the threats, he briefly appeared last month on Eid to wave to fans from behind bulletproof glass. He also shared a video of the moment on Instagram.

Police investigations are ongoing. (Source: IANS)