Suniel Shetty Reflects on Son Ahaan’s Struggles After Debut, Calls ‘Border 2’ a Blessing

MUMBAI, India — Actor Suniel Shetty became emotional while speaking about the challenges his son Ahaan Shetty faced following his debut film, describing the upcoming movie Border 2 as a turning point and a blessing for his family.

Speaking at the song launch of Border 2, Suniel opened up about the difficult period that followed Ahaan’s first film, Tadap, which released in 2021 and failed to perform at the box office. He said the phase took an emotional toll on the entire family.

“One day, after his first film, there was a little break. You know, there’s always a turmoil in our lives,” Suniel said, speaking from a father’s perspective.

Addressing the common perception that star children have it easy in the film industry, he said the reality was far more complex. “Everyone thinks, yes, Suniel Shetty’s son would have got a lot of work. But somewhere or the other, there’s a lot that Ahaan went through in life,” he said.

Suniel acknowledged that watching his son navigate the setback was emotionally difficult and required patience and resilience from the family. He expressed deep gratitude to Border 2 producers Nidhi Dutta and JP Dutta for giving Ahaan an opportunity at a critical moment in his career.

“I am so happy that he got a film like Border 2, which couldn’t have been a better film. And I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us,” he said.

Reflecting on the values he has tried to instill in his son, Suniel said, “The only thing I said was, whatever you do, do it with your heart.”

He said that belief made him deeply appreciative of those who supported Ahaan during the difficult period. “That’s why I have always been indebted, and I use the word ‘indebted’. I am not saying a thank you, but I use the word indebted to Nidhu. Nidhi is like my little daughter,” he said, acknowledging the emotional support extended by the filmmakers.

Emphasizing what the project meant to him as a parent, Suniel added, “For Nidhi to take Ahaan in such a big film is a big thing. So, from a father’s point of view, I am indebted.”

Thanking the entire team for believing in his son, he said, “A big thank you to everybody for letting that happen, they showed so much love towards Ahaan. I am so grateful for it all.”

He also expressed appreciation for director JP Dutta. “I would like to thank JP, who gave me the opportunity. And today, Ahaan is here because of that. Thank you all,” he said.

Border 2, which also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan alongside Ahaan Shetty, is scheduled for release on January 23. (Source: IANS)