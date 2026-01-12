Kumar Sanu Performs ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’ Before Spiritual Leader Premanand Maharaj

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Veteran singer Kumar Sanu recently performed his iconic song “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye” in the presence of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj at his ashram in Vrindavan, describing the moment as a deeply special experience.

Sanu shared a video on social media showing him singing the well-known track from the film Jurm as Premanand Maharaj listened attentively. The spiritual leader was seen receiving the performance with warmth and affection, creating what many fans described as a serene and devotional atmosphere.

The singer joins a long list of celebrities who have visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram to seek his blessings. In the past, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have also been seen visiting the ashram.

Kumar Sanu, who has spent more than three decades in the Hindi film industry, remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated playback singers. He has previously spoken about beginning his career around the same time as actor Shah Rukh Khan.

On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday in November, Sanu shared a nostalgic message reflecting on their long association. “Happy Birthday @iamsrk It’s been such a long and beautiful journey, from reality shows to Maya Memsaab, Dil Aashna Hai, Deewana, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Chamatkar, Chahat, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Baazigar, Pardes, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… just to name a few!,” he wrote.

“We both started around the same time — I still remember getting the chance to sing for him at the very beginning of his career. Since then, he’s been such a special part of mine too. A man with a heart of gold! Love you always, Shah Rukh. God bless you,” Sanu added.

Over the years, Kumar Sanu has delivered numerous chart-topping songs, including “Dil Hai Mera Deewana,” “Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain,” “Ek Din Aap Yun,” and “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga,” cementing his legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most enduring voices. (Source: IANS)