Sunidhi Chauhan Explains Why She Left Singing Reality Shows

Mumbai–Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has revealed that she stopped judging singing reality shows because she no longer felt they offered the authenticity expected from the format.

Speaking with veteran actor Shekhar Suman on the chat show “Shekhar Tonite,” Chauhan said leaving reality television was her own decision.

“I was for a very, very long time. But then I stopped because mujhe laga ki yeh meri jagah nahin hai,” she said, meaning she felt it was no longer the right place for her.

Chauhan said the distinction between music production and reality television had become increasingly blurred, particularly through the use of vocal correction technology.

“It’s a very sad thing. Earlier, auto-tune or Melodyne was used in songs for a certain effect. But you can’t do that in a reality show where you’re supposed to be all real and honest,” she said.

“When that shifted there, I felt it was going somewhere else, which I can’t be on,” Chauhan added.

During the conversation, Suman also asked Chauhan about the challenges singers face during live performances, referring to incidents involving performers such as KK and Sonu Nigam.

Chauhan said she had been fortunate not to experience similar treatment from audiences.

“Main bahut lucky hoon because aaj tak mere saath is tarah ka behaviour maine nahin dekha hai. Bahut pyaar diya logon ne… sirf pyaar hi nahin, samman bhi dete hain,” she said.

She added that audiences had shown her not only affection but also respect throughout her career.

The episode of “Shekhar Tonite” featuring Chauhan is available on YouTube. (Source: IANS)