Badshah Says Technology Cannot Replicate an Artist’s Emotion or Truth

Mumbai–Rapper Badshah is set to return as the Rap Supremo for the fifth season of “Hustle,” saying technology may be able to recreate almost anything but cannot reproduce the emotional authenticity of an artist.

“Tech can recreate almost anything today but it can’t duplicate the emotion, the grit and the truth of an artist. That’s the soul of Hustle,” Badshah said.

The promotional campaign for “Hustle 5” features an AI-generated version of the rapper claiming to be the perfect Rap Supremo before the real Badshah appears and dismisses the idea.

“Prompt se toh nahi ho paega! Hustle 5 guys, let’s keep it real,” he says in the promotional film.

Badshah said he was excited to return to the show and help identify a new generation of performers.

“I’m thrilled to return to the Hustle 5 stage to discover the next generation of fearless, culturally true voices. Main milunga aapko Hustle 5 ke stage par!” he said.

“Hustle 5” is scheduled to premiere Aug. 8 on JioHotstar and MTV India.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, gained widespread recognition after his 2012 single “Saturday Saturday” was featured in the 2014 film “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.”

His Bollywood songs include “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” from “Khoobsurat,” “Kar Gayi Chull” from “Kapoor & Sons,” “Garmi” from “Street Dancer 3D,” “Naina” from “Crew” and “Proper Patola” from “Namaste England.”

He has also collaborated with international artists J Balvin and Tainy on “Voodoo” and has served as a judge on several television programs, including “MTV Hustle,” “Indian Idol,” “Dil Hai Hindustani” and “India’s Got Talent.”

Badshah made his acting debut in the 2019 film “Khandaani Shafakhana,” starring Sonakshi Sinha. (Source: IANS)