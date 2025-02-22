Subhash Ghai reveals why he titled his memoir ‘Karma’s Child’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Taal’, ‘Ram Lakhan’ and others, has shared the reason behind the title of his memoir, ‘Karma’s Child: The Story of Indian Cinema’.

On Saturday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture featuring veteran writer Gulzar and himself.

He also penned a long note in the caption sharing what Gulzar once told him. He wrote, “Why did they name your book as karma ‘s child ? Gulzar saab told me the reasons coz it only instinctive talent of child like you cud make such time less classics. It just happens”.

He further mentioned, “It’s your own karma n courage to go ahead n shine as a film maker for 40 years. I felt overwhelmed by his deeper affection n love for me while he launched my book in mumbai film festival. Thank u gulzar sahab. I am still a student (sic)”.

Last year, Subhash Ghai was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai. He later issued a statement saying “All is well now”, and that the health scare was majorly caused by his hectic stint at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The filmmaker attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where his memoir, ‘Karma’s Child: The Story of Indian Cinema’s Ultimate Showman’ was launched. The festival also saw the screening of his musical ‘Taal’.

The filmmaker-producer took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you (sic)”.

Earlier, the hospital had shared in a statement that his past medical history was positive for Ischemic heart disease (s/p AVR 2009, CABG in 2011 and pacemaker insertion in 2011) and a recently diagnosed hypothyroidism. He was admitted to the ICU under the care of Dr. Rohit Deshpande. (IANS)