Study Reveals Why People with Memory Issues May Overeat

New Delhi– Scientists in the United States have identified a group of brain cells that may explain why individuals with memory problems are more prone to overeating.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California (USC), suggests that people who frequently forget recent meals may experience heightened hunger, which can lead to disordered eating patterns. The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

According to the research, neurons in the brain’s ventral hippocampus activate during eating and form what scientists call “meal engrams”—specialized memory traces that store detailed information about food consumption, including what was eaten and when.

“Meal engrams function like sophisticated biological databases that store multiple types of information such as where you were eating, as well as the time that you ate,” said Scott Kanoski, Professor of Biological Sciences at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.

While engrams have long been studied for their role in general memory formation, this study is the first to identify a distinct set of engrams devoted specifically to meal experiences.

The findings could open new avenues for addressing obesity and improving weight management strategies. Traditionally, weight control has focused on dietary restrictions and physical activity, but researchers now suggest that reinforcing meal memory formation could be equally important.

Using advanced neuroscience tools, the team observed the brain activity of laboratory rats in real time as they ate. The meal-related memory neurons proved to be distinct from those involved in other types of memory, such as spatial memory.

When scientists selectively destroyed these neurons, rats lost their ability to remember food locations while maintaining their memory for other spatial tasks. This indicates that the brain may have a dedicated system for processing meal-related memories.

The study also uncovered a link between the hippocampus and the lateral hypothalamus, a region known for regulating hunger. When this neural connection was disrupted, rats began overeating and failed to recall where they had eaten.

The researchers believe this discovery may help develop targeted therapies for people who struggle with memory-related overeating or obesity.

“Our work shows that memory isn’t just about the past—it plays a crucial role in shaping eating behavior and regulating hunger,” Kanoski said. (Source: IANS)