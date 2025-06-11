Abhijeet Sawant Drops New Track ‘Paisa Themba Themba Gala’ with a Nostalgic Twist

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Celebrating two decades in the music industry, singer Abhijeet Sawant has released his latest single, Paisa Themba Themba Gala, a vibrant fusion track that pays homage to the legendary Marathi entertainer Dada Kondke. The song blends contemporary rap with the timeless flavor of Kondke’s classic hit Dhagala Lagali Kala, offering a fresh take for today’s audience.

Described by Sawant as a “fusion of old and new with a modern twist,” Paisa Themba Themba Gala is his follow-up to the popular track Chaal Turu Turu, which has garnered over 5 million views on YouTube and inspired nearly 100,000 Instagram reels.

“The response to Chaal Turu Turu has been overwhelming,” Sawant said. “So much so that Saregama decided to create another high-energy track, this time with an upbeat twist and rap from 100RBH (Saurabh Abhyankar), which adds another layer of excitement for Marathi music lovers.”

Speaking about his latest release, Sawant added, “Paisa Themba Themba Gala is a surprise for fans. It has the essence of Dada Kondke’s iconic song Dhagala Lagali Kala and reimagines it in a contemporary soundscape. It’s a treat for listeners who enjoy the nostalgia of classic Marathi music with the energy of modern beats.”

The new track is not just a standalone release—it’s a tribute to Kondke’s enduring influence on Marathi cinema and music, with a reinterpreted chorus inspired by the original line, “Pani Themba Themba Gala.”

Abhijeet Sawant rose to fame as the winner of the first season of Indian Idol in 2005. That same year, he released his debut album Aapka Abhijeet Sawant and lent his voice to the song Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan in the film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. His second album, Junoon, followed in 2007, and his third, Farida, was released in 2013.

Beyond singing, Sawant has explored acting, making his film debut in Lottery (2009) and appearing in Tees Maar Khan. He’s also had cameo roles in the TV series Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai and C.I.D., playing himself.

With Paisa Themba Themba Gala, Sawant continues to experiment with style and sound, blending the past and present to create music that resonates with both longtime fans and new audiences. (Source: IANS)