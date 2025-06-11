Daily Almond Intake May Help Combat Metabolic Syndrome, Study Finds

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A new study suggests that eating a handful of almonds each day could significantly improve health outcomes for individuals suffering from metabolic syndrome—a cluster of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

Researchers at Oregon State University (OSU) found that consuming just 2 ounces of almonds daily—roughly 45 nuts—led to notable improvements in cardiometabolic health and gut function. Their findings were published in the journal Nutrition Research.

Metabolic syndrome is diagnosed when a person exhibits at least three of the following conditions: abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, low levels of HDL (or “good”) cholesterol, and high triglyceride levels. Nearly 40% of U.S. adults are believed to have the syndrome, which has also been linked to cognitive decline and dementia.

“Evidence suggests that individuals with metabolic syndrome are three times more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke, and twice as likely to die from coronary heart disease compared to those without the condition,” said Emily Ho, Director of OSU’s Linus Pauling Institute.

Ho added that poor diet and lack of physical activity are major contributors to metabolic syndrome, with recent research also implicating poor gut health and chronic inflammation.

In the 12-week clinical trial, researchers studied two groups of adults aged 35 to 60 with metabolic syndrome. One group consumed 320 calories worth of almonds daily, while the control group consumed an equal-calorie portion of crackers lacking the healthy fats and micronutrients found in almonds.

After four and twelve weeks, participants in the almond group showed significantly increased levels of vitamin E—an antioxidant with known anti-inflammatory benefits. They also experienced reductions in total cholesterol, LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, and waist circumference.

In addition to vitamin E, almonds are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, fiber, polyphenols, biotin, copper, potassium, and magnesium. The study also found that almond consumption helped reduce gut inflammation, suggesting a positive impact on overall digestive health.

The findings support incorporating almonds as a simple and effective dietary addition for those managing or at risk for metabolic syndrome. (Source: IANS)