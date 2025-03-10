Study explains why firefighters may face a higher brain cancer risk

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Firefighters with increased exposure to certain chemical compounds are more likely to develop gliomas — the most common type of malignant brain tumour — than individuals with other occupations, according to a study on Monday.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal CANCER, suggests a greater likelihood of haloalkane-associated mutations in firefighters with gliomas than in other patients with this type of brain cancer.

The gene mutations make up a mutational pattern or “signature” that other investigators previously associated with exposure to haloalkanes — used in flame retardants, fire extinguishants, refrigerants, and other products.

“As firefighters have exposure to such chemical agents, we examined mutational signatures in glioma brain tumours diagnosed in persons who worked as firefighters versus those who did not,” said Elizabeth B. Claus, Professor at the Yale University School of Public Health.

The study followed 35 participants, of which 17 had an occupational history of firefighting. Compared with the other 18 participants, firefighters were more likely to have the haloalkane-associated mutational signature, especially if they had been firefighters for many years, the study showed.

Among non-firefighters, the mutational signature was more likely in those with occupations that also possibly exposed them to haloalkanes, such as car painting and machine maintenance.

“Our study provides preliminary data but will need confirmation in a larger data set and across a wider range of occupations,” said Dr. Claus.

“Identifying exposure to such mutational agents is important to inform public health intervention strategies and pinpoint occupational hazards that may be avoidable,” the researcher added.

Glioma is the most common malignant primary brain tumour and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. The malignant brain tumour develops in the glial cells that surround neurons, affecting motor and neurological abilities and functions.

It also impacts cognitive functions and may also affect the personality of the patient. People of all ages, including children, adolescents, and young adults are at risk of gliomas.

Notably, it represents about 20 per cent of all brain and central nervous system (CNS) tumours and is considered rare cancer because it affects less than 6 out of 100,000 persons every year. (IANS)