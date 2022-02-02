Stuck in India, Musk’s Starlink gets license to operate in Brazil

New Delhi– Stuck over necessary permission required to offer its services in India, Elon Musk’s Starlink, the satellite internet division of SpaceX, has been granted the right to operate in Brazil.

Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) allowed Musk to enter the country, saying that the consumers will be able to get access to the satellite-based broadband through companies buying capacity from the satellite network, or if existing sector players obtain an authorisation to operate.

“It is in the company’s interest to provide internet access to customers throughout the Brazilian territory, which will certainly be very opportune for schools, hospitals and other establishments located in rural and remote areas”, said Emmanoel Campelo, Anatel’s interim President.

In India, the government had told Starlink to stop “booking/rendering the satellite internet service” in the country without a licence.

Sanjay Bhargava, India Director for Starlink, stepped down earlier last month amid the government pressure.

The Elon Musk-owned company also informed some individuals in the country that it will refund their pre-orders.

According to Musk, there are now 1,469 Starlink satellites active, with 272 “moving to operational orbits currently”.

A recent report said that the satellite internet division of SpaceX now has more than 1,45,000 users across 25 countries globally.

Until November 2021, SpaceX had added roughly 11,000 users per month since beginning service in October 2020.

Musk at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) conference last year said Starlink should have roughly 500,000 users within the next 12 months.

He said Starlink is already running in 12 countries and expanding. (IANS)