Strings, Rhythm, and Soul: Akkarai Sisters to Enchant LearnQuest Festival This Saturday

WESTON, MA – The stage is set, the anticipation is electric, and the world of Carnatic music is about to be swept up in a symphonic storm as the renowned Akkarai Sisters—Subhalakshmi and Sornalatha Akkarai—return to the U.S. for a powerful performance at the 17th Annual LearnQuest Academy of Music Festival.

They will be joined by the dynamic mridangam maestro K.U. Jaichandra Rao in what promises to be a high-energy, soul-stirring concert on Saturday, April 19 at 6:30 PM at the Regis College auditorium in Weston, Massachusetts.

A Festival for the Finest

Now in its 17th year, the LearnQuest Music Festival is a crown jewel in North America’s Indian classical music calendar. Every spring, it draws an audience of devoted connoisseurs and curious newcomers to the Boston area, showcasing an elite lineup of talent from across India and beyond. This year, the Akkarai Sisters are among the headlining acts, and their appearance is already creating buzz.

Virtuosity Born of Legacy

Hailing from a family steeped in musical tradition, the Akkarai Sisters have blazed their own trail in Carnatic music. With roots in Tamil Nadu and rigorous training in both vocal and violin disciplines, they’ve grown into internationally acclaimed performers. Known for their seamless interplay, emotional depth, and mesmerizing stage presence, they have performed at prestigious venues from the Lincoln Center in New York to the Jerusalem Confederation House.

Their journey began in early childhood under the tutelage of their father, violinist Akkarai S. Swamynathan, and was nurtured by a household where music was not just taught but lived. Subhalakshmi’s early brilliance was recognized by legends like T.V. Gopalakrishnan, while Sornalatha has emerged as a brilliant composer and vocalist in her own right. Together, they bring a unique blend of tradition, innovation, and impeccable technique.

The Pulse of Percussion

Providing rhythmic brilliance to the performance is K.U. Jaichandra Rao, an accomplished mridangist known for his expressive style and razor-sharp anticipation of improvisation. A protégé of mridangam greats, Jaichandra has accompanied the who’s who of Carnatic music and continues to inspire a global community of percussionists through his teaching and performances. His sensitive and vibrant accompaniment promises to elevate the sisters’ performance to new heights.

Not Just a Concert—An Experience

This isn’t just another classical concert. It’s a rare opportunity to witness three powerhouse performers breathe life into centuries-old tradition, infused with spontaneity and soul. For fans of Indian classical music, the Akkarai Sisters’ performance is a must-see highlight of the spring season.

So mark your calendars, and prepare to be transported.

Tickets and more information can be found at learnquest.org.

Here are details about other artists who will perform at the festival:

Saturday, April 19 – A Day of Resonance and Rhythm

The festival opens with a stellar lineup, showcasing the best of Karnatic and Hindustani traditions:

Saketharaman brings soulful Carnatic vocals to life, accompanied by the virtuosity of Kamalakiran Vinjamuri on violin, Sai Giridhar on mridangam, and Sowmya Narayanan on ghatam.

Renowned harmonium maestro Ravindra Katoti joins forces with Sumit Naik on tabla to explore the nuanced world of Hindustani melodies.

Acclaimed vocalist Sankari Krishnan will be joined by Raghul Ravichandran (violin), V.S. Raghavan (mridangam), and Nerkunam Sankar (kanjira) for a performance steeped in tradition and vitality.

Supriyo Datta, a celebrated Hindustani vocalist, will be accompanied by Sangeet Mishra on sarangi and Aarchik Banerjee on tabla, blending lyrical devotion with instrumental mastery.

The talented Akkarai Sisters, Subhalakshmi and Sornalatha, on twin violins, will be joined by mridangam artist K.U. Jaichandra Rao in a stirring display of Carnatic expression.

The evening culminates in a legendary performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the sarod maestro, alongside his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Joining them are tabla greats Amit Kavthekar and Anubrata Chatterjee, promising a grand finale steeped in tradition and brilliance.

Sunday, April 20 – A Day of Fusion and Finesse

Sunday continues the musical magic with a diverse array of styles and collaborations:

11:00 AM – Saxophone Trio: A rare East-meets-West ensemble featuring Phil Scarff, Shishir Kumar, and Priyank Krishna, supported by Anup Banerjee (tabla) and V.S. Raghavan (mridangam).

1:00 PM – Rachna Bodas, a distinguished Hindustani vocalist, will be joined by Nitin Mitta (tabla) and Sangeet Mishra (sarangi), blending soulful gayaki with instrumental dialogue.

3:00 PM – Sanjay Subramanian, a master of Carnatic vocal, will perform with Praveen Sitaram (mridangam) and Pranav Swaroop (violin), offering an exquisite afternoon recital.

4:45 PM – Nishat Khan, sitar maestro and global ambassador of Hindustani music, will mesmerize the audience alongside tabla legend Anindo Chatterjee in a grand finale filled with dazzling improvisation.

🎤 Closing the festival, Ranjani and Gayatri, the powerhouse Carnatic vocal duo, will deliver a transcendent concert to celebrate unity in sound and spirit.

Come and Celebrate

Join LearnQuest Academy of Music and music lovers April 19–20, 2025, at Regis College Auditorium in Weston, MA, for an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and community. Whether you’re a connoisseur of classical music or discovering it for the first time, this event offers something for every soul.

