Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, Rekha, and more…

Preity Zinta Recalls First Meeting with Yuzvendra Chahal After His Match-Winning IPL Performance

Mumbai-– Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta took to Instagram to celebrate Yuzvendra Chahal’s standout performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, while fondly recalling their first meeting back in 2009.

Zinta shared a series of photos with Chahal, including a heartfelt hug after his match-winning spell, and reflected on their long-standing connection. “I met Yuzi during the Kings Cup in 2009 in Chandigarh. I was new to cricket, and he was a young U-19 cricketer. Over the years, I watched him grow into a force in the cricket world,” she wrote.

Though Zinta had long hoped to bring Chahal into her team, the opportunity only came this season. “Our last game showed exactly why I’ve been a fan of his for so many years. I’m so happy to finally have you back where you belong, Yuzi,” she added.

Chahal, acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore, had a slow start this season but turned things around with a match-winning 4/28 against KKR on April 15. His spell helped Punjab Kings defend a record-low total of 111 runs — the lowest successfully defended total in IPL history.

On the film front, Preity Zinta is gearing up for her return to the big screen in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, with Sunny Deol in the lead.

Sanjay Dutt Reflects on Changing Work Culture in Bollywood

Mumbai— Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, set to appear in the upcoming horror action-comedy The Bhootnii, recently spoke about how Bollywood’s working culture has evolved over the years, particularly for younger actors.

Discussing his co-stars, including Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyouncik, and Aasif Khan, Dutt praised their talent and preparation. “The young actors are incredibly talented and earned their roles through auditions. Things have changed a lot—today’s actors receive bound scripts and dialogues well in advance, something we never had,” he said.

Dutt also noted the stark difference in on-set amenities. “We didn’t have vanity vans or entourages. Back then, we worked with far fewer comforts,” he added.

At the trailer launch of The Bhootnii, Dutt confirmed he’ll be reuniting on-screen with Salman Khan, calling him his “brother from another mother.” The film promises to be a high-energy action entertainer.

The movie’s first song, Mahakal Mahakali, has already struck a chord with audiences. Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt as co-producers.

The Bhootnii is now scheduled for release on May 1, 2025.

Rekha Radiates Timeless Grace in Handwoven Banarasi Silk Saree by Manish Malhotra

Mumbai— Legendary actress Rekha once again mesmerized fans with her timeless elegance, donning a handwoven chartreuse Banarasi Kora silk saree by designer Manish Malhotra. The saree, adorned with intricate gold and silver zari and a delicate touch of pink, captured the essence of traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Sharing the look on Instagram, Malhotra wrote, “There is always a REKHA about our iconic and stunning Rekhaji,” celebrating both the actress’s enduring beauty and their creative collaboration.

Rekha, known for her love of Indian weaves, continues to champion traditional textiles through her style. Manish Malhotra has frequently highlighted her as a muse, posting previous looks including a regal white saree and a classic black-and-gold Kanjeevaram.

In one notable ensemble, Rekha re-wore a vintage saree paired with a Bordeaux velvet Sadri-style blouse featuring hand-embroidered zardozi work, emphasizing sustainability and heritage fashion.

“Style icons like Rekhaji restoring and restyling these beautifully crafted pieces give new meaning to style and sustainability,” Malhotra noted.

Rekha’s enduring grace and commitment to cultural fashion continue to inspire generations.

Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Husband Siddharth: ‘My Siddhu Bestest’

Mumbai— Actress Aditi Rao Hydari celebrated husband Siddharth’s 46th birthday on Thursday with a heartwarming Instagram post, calling him her “personal unicorn” and “favorite human.”

Sharing a series of intimate photos from their travels and cherished moments together, Aditi penned a loving note:

“Happy birthday to my personal unicorn. My endless subscription to laughter, love, and entertainment. My favorite human, playmate, travel buddy, animal whisperer, actor, filmmaker, music maker, singer, reluctant dancer, photographer, food order king, cook, production genius—general genius. Never a dull second with this byoot. You deserve every blessing eternally… My Siddhu bestest.”

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2024 at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Wanaparthy.

In a recent interview with Farah Khan, Aditi shared that marrying Siddharth was an instant decision. “It didn’t even take a second,” she said, calling him a genuinely kind and entertaining person. She added that his ability to bring people together and his authenticity made her feel completely at ease.

“He sings well, dances well, acts well—and he’s just real,” she added with a smile.

The couple continues to win hearts with their chemistry both on and off screen.

Alia Bhatt Gets ‘Suspiciously Emotional’ During Intense Gym Session

Mumbai— Alia Bhatt got candid on Instagram about an emotional moment at the gym, sharing a video of herself powering through a tough arm and chest workout.

“Wasn’t sure if I could. But then I did. And now I’m suspiciously emotional about it,” she wrote in the caption, as the video showed her focused and energized, set to the trending track Run It Up by Hanumankind.

The actress’s post highlighted not just her physical strength but also her dedication and determination in her fitness journey.

Just a day earlier, Alia shared another heartwarming moment—a photo of a clay-crafted “seven-course meal” prepared by her daughter, Raha. “My 7-course meal…with love from my favourite chef,” she captioned the adorable display of imagination and mother-daughter bonding.

Alia frequently shares glimpses into her life with Raha. On National Pet Day, she posted a photo with her cat Edward, captured by Raha herself, writing: “A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess.”

On the work front, Alia will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. (Source: IANS)