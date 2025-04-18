Rhythms of the East: LearnQuest Academy of Music Kicks Off Its 17th Annual Indian Classical Music Festival at MIT This Friday and at Regis College on Saturday and Sunday

BOSTON, MA — The LearnQuest Academy of Music is set to ignite the Boston area with the soul-stirring sounds of Indian classical music as it launches its 17th Annual Indian Classical Music Festival this Friday, April 18, 2025, at the MIT Wong Auditorium in Cambridge.

The three-day festival—an iconic cultural tradition in New England—will continue through the weekend at Regis College Auditorium in Weston on Saturday and Sunday (April 19–20).

This year’s festival opens with a percussive explosion: a tabla showcase featuring three powerhouse artists—Pandit Anindo Chatterjee, his son Anubrata Chatterjee, and mridangam maestro Patri Satish Kumar. Their rhythmic mastery promises an electrifying start to a weekend filled with musical magic.

A Legacy of Melody and Mastery

Hosted by the Waltham-based LearnQuest Academy of Music, the festival has earned its place as a premier platform for Indian classical music in North America. This celebration draws legendary performers, rising stars, and music connoisseurs from across the globe—uniting both Hindustani (North Indian) and Carnatic (South Indian) traditions under one roof.

This year’s lineup reads like a who’s who of Indian classical music:

Hindustani Highlights : Sarod legend Ustad Amjad Ali Khan joined by his sons Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali Bangash Sitar maestro Ustad Nishat Khan Tabla titan Pandit Anindo Chatterjee Rising vocalists Rachana Bodas and Supriyo Dutta Harmonium soloist Pt. Ravindra Katoti

Carnatic Powerhouses : Celebrated vocal duo Ranjani-Gayatri Renowned vocalist Saketharaman The brilliant Akkarai Sisters on violin Mridangam master Patri Satish Kumar Vocalists Sankari Krishnan and Sanjay Subramanian A genre-blending saxophone trio : Priyank Krishna, Shishir Kumar, and Phil Scarff



🎟️ Tickets are available now. Click here to reserve your seat.

Spotlight on Opening Night Maestros

Pandit Anindo Chatterjee

An undisputed tabla legend, Chatterjee is celebrated for his technical brilliance, tonal beauty, and unparalleled control. A disciple of the great Jnan Prakash Ghosh, he has performed with titans like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia. He has played at global venues including a solo recital at the UK House of Commons and heads the Anindo Chatterjee Institute of Tabla in Washington, D.C.

Anubrata Chatterjee

Carrying the legacy forward, Anubrata is a versatile percussionist and a rising global ambassador of Indian rhythm. Trained by his father and under the same legendary lineage, he has collaborated with classical greats and contemporary artists alike, earning accolades such as All India Radio’s President’s Gold Medal. He continues to inspire young musicians around the world.

Patri Satish Kumar

A visionary of the mridangam, Patri Satish Kumar has redefined Carnatic rhythm for the modern age. With over four decades of experience, he is known for his Yathipraana Thaalaas innovations, global collaborations, and educational outreach. His Patri Drum Festival and his acclaimed book SIR 001 (South Indian Rhythms) are testaments to his lifelong devotion to rhythm.

Whether you’re a seasoned rasika (music lover) or a curious newcomer, the LearnQuest Music Festival 2025 promises a transformative journey through the timeless traditions of Indian classical music. Don’t miss your chance to witness legends in action, right here in Massachusetts.

Here are details about other artists who will perform at the festival:

Saturday, April 19 – A Day of Resonance and Rhythm

The festival opens with a stellar lineup, showcasing the best of Karnatic and Hindustani traditions:

Saketharaman brings soulful Carnatic vocals to life, accompanied by the virtuosity of Kamalakiran Vinjamuri on violin, Sai Giridhar on mridangam, and Sowmya Narayanan on ghatam.

Renowned harmonium maestro Ravindra Katoti joins forces with Sumit Naik on tabla to explore the nuanced world of Hindustani melodies.

Acclaimed vocalist Sankari Krishnan will be joined by Raghul Ravichandran (violin), V.S. Raghavan (mridangam), and Nerkunam Sankar (kanjira) for a performance steeped in tradition and vitality.

Supriyo Datta, a celebrated Hindustani vocalist, will be accompanied by Sangeet Mishra on sarangi and Aarchik Banerjee on tabla, blending lyrical devotion with instrumental mastery.

The talented Akkarai Sisters, Subhalakshmi and Sornalatha, on twin violins, will be joined by mridangam artist K.U. Jaichandra Rao in a stirring display of Carnatic expression.

The evening culminates in a legendary performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the sarod maestro, alongside his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Joining them are tabla greats Amit Kavthekar and Anubrata Chatterjee, promising a grand finale steeped in tradition and brilliance.

Sunday, April 20 – A Day of Fusion and Finesse

Sunday continues the musical magic with a diverse array of styles and collaborations:

11:00 AM – Saxophone Trio: A rare East-meets-West ensemble featuring Phil Scarff, Shishir Kumar, and Priyank Krishna, supported by Anup Banerjee (tabla) and V.S. Raghavan (mridangam).

1:00 PM – Rachna Bodas, a distinguished Hindustani vocalist, will be joined by Nitin Mitta (tabla) and Sangeet Mishra (sarangi), blending soulful gayaki with instrumental dialogue.

3:00 PM – Sanjay Subramanian, a master of Carnatic vocal, will perform with Praveen Sitaram (mridangam) and Pranav Swaroop (violin), offering an exquisite afternoon recital.

4:45 PM – Nishat Khan, sitar maestro and global ambassador of Hindustani music, will mesmerize the audience alongside tabla legend Anindo Chatterjee in a grand finale filled with dazzling improvisation.

🎤 Closing the festival, Ranjani and Gayatri, the powerhouse Carnatic vocal duo, will deliver a transcendent concert to celebrate unity in sound and spirit.

Come and Celebrate

Join LearnQuest Academy of Music and music lovers April 19–20, 2025, at Regis College Auditorium in Weston, MA, for an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and community. Whether you’re a connoisseur of classical music or discovering it for the first time, this event offers something for every soul.

To buy a ticket, please click here.