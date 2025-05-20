Steve Smith to Play Two Matches for Washington Freedom in MLC Amid Busy Test Schedule

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Australian cricket star Steve Smith will make a brief but highly anticipated return to Major League Cricket (MLC) this summer, suiting up for the Washington Freedom for two games during a narrow window between Australia’s World Test Championship (WTC) final and the start of their West Indies tour.

Smith, 35, is expected to feature in Washington’s matches against the LA Knight Riders on June 17 in Oakland and MI New York on June 21 in Dallas. His participation is a major boost for the third edition of MLC, even as he balances a packed international calendar.

Australia will face South Africa in the WTC final from June 11 to 15 at Lord’s, followed by a full tour of the Caribbean that includes three Tests and five T20 internationals. The first Test against the West Indies is scheduled to begin June 25 in Barbados, giving Smith a narrow four-day window to return to national duties.

“We’re thrilled to have Steve back with us this season, even if it’s just for a couple of matches,” said Michael Klinger, general manager of Washington Freedom. “That continuity is really important for our squad. He was an outstanding leader last year and played a crucial role in our championship win.”

Smith led the Washington Freedom to their first MLC title in 2024, capping the season with a Player of the Match performance in the final against the San Francisco Unicorns. His match-winning 88 off 52 balls, which included seven fours and six sixes, helped secure a dominant 96-run victory and etched his name into the history of the burgeoning American T20 league.

Smith will once again join a star-studded Freedom roster coached by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. The team also includes Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand internationals Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson.

With its rising popularity and the participation of global cricket stars, Major League Cricket is rapidly gaining traction in the U.S. Smith’s short stint is expected to draw even more attention to the tournament, even as his primary focus remains on delivering for Australia on the international stage.

“Hopefully Steve remains a part of the Washington Freedom for many years to come,” Klinger added. (Source: IANS)