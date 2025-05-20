Aritra Roy Becomes First From Tripura to Summit Mount Everest, Making History for State and Nation

- Advertisement -

Agartala– In a historic achievement for Indian mountaineering, Aritra Roy, a certified mountaineer from Tripura, has successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest, becoming the first person from the northeastern state to conquer the world’s highest peak.

Roy achieved the feat on May 19 during the 2025 spring climbing season, 72 years after Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay made the first successful ascent of Everest on May 29, 1953. His accomplishment has sparked widespread celebration in Tripura and earned praise across the country.

A defense spokesperson confirmed that Roy’s journey was made possible through critical logistical and administrative support from the Assam Rifles. Their guidance and coordination were instrumental in ensuring the success of his expedition, which involved not just the climb itself but also an extraordinary prelude.

Demonstrating both physical endurance and environmental consciousness, Roy began his journey with a 1,400-kilometer cycling expedition from Agartala to Phaplu, Nepal. The ride was flagged off by the Assam Rifles on March 15 and served as a powerful message promoting sustainable travel. After arriving in Nepal, Roy underwent weeks of acclimatization before reaching the summit in just 63 days from the start of his journey.

A member of the Agartala Adventure Club, Roy is no stranger to high-altitude challenges. He previously scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and Mount Elbrus in Europe. But Everest, standing at 8,849 meters, represented both a personal dream and a landmark goal for his home state.

“No one from Tripura has ever climbed Mount Everest,” Roy said during the flag-off event in March. “I wanted to make my state and my nation proud.” He also expressed deep gratitude to the Assam Rifles for providing essential support, including training, equipment, and logistical planning.

The Assam Rifles played a crucial role throughout the expedition. From arranging cross-border coordination with Nepalese officials to helping Roy navigate the challenging terrain of the Himalayas, the paramilitary force ensured that his focus remained solely on preparation and execution.

The climb was fraught with challenges—weeks of acclimatization in extreme altitudes, unpredictable weather conditions in the “death zone,” and treacherous terrain like the Hillary Step. But Roy’s resilience and determination carried him through. When he reached the summit, he hoisted the Indian flag, a symbol of national pride and personal triumph.

Roy’s success places him among an elite group of fewer than 500 Indians who have summited Mount Everest. His achievement has not only made history in Tripura but also elevated the state’s profile in the national mountaineering community.

The Assam Rifles, widely respected for their security and community development efforts in Northeast India, further solidified their legacy by supporting this groundbreaking expedition.

“Aritra Roy’s journey is a shining example of what can be accomplished through grit, determination, and the right support,” the defense spokesperson said. “His accomplishment will inspire countless others across the country, proving that no goal is too high when backed by purpose and preparation.”

As Tripura celebrates its first Everest conqueror, Roy’s name will undoubtedly serve as an enduring inspiration for future generations of adventurers and dreamers. (Source: IANS)