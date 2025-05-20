Yograj Singh Urges Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Reverse Test Retirements for the Sake of Indian Cricket

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has made a passionate appeal to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to reconsider their recent retirements from Test cricket, saying their return is essential to preserving the strength and legacy of India’s red-ball game.

With both players stepping away from the longest format earlier this month, India faces the daunting task of touring England for a five-match Test series beginning June 20 without its two most experienced batters. Singh, 67, believes the timing couldn’t be worse.

“Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must return from retirement to save Indian Test cricket,” Yograj told IANS on Tuesday. “This isn’t just about their careers anymore — it’s about the nation, the fans, and the deep emotional connection people have with Test cricket. Virat still has at least ten years of cricket left in him. As for Rohit, if he comes to me, I’ll make sure he returns to peak fitness.”

Yograj, who has coached players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, in addition to mentoring his son, former India star Yuvraj Singh, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also has a role to play in protecting players from external pressures that can influence such life-changing decisions.

“Back in 2011, players like Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag were sidelined without clear justification. When Yuvraj retired, I was furious. I told him not to let pressure dictate his decision — he was, and still is, incredibly fit,” he said. “The BCCI must act like a guardian, not a bureaucracy driven by ego or politics.”

Yograj also revealed that he urged his son to personally reach out to Kohli and persuade him to rethink his decision.

“I told Yuvi to call Virat and say, ‘Don’t make the same mistake I did.’ These players may not realize it now, but they will eventually regret it. When the frustration hits a few years from now, it will be too late to turn back.”

Kohli retired from Test cricket with an impressive tally of 9,230 runs in 123 matches, averaging 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. Rohit Sharma concluded his red-ball career with 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties, averaging 40.57.

Their exits leave a leadership and experience gap in India’s Test squad at a time when the team is preparing for a critical overseas challenge. Whether Yograj’s plea will have any impact remains to be seen, but it echoes the sentiments of many fans hoping for a change of heart from two modern legends of the game. (Source: IANS)