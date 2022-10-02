South actress Sadaa’s take on life: Only objective is to be happy

- Advertisement -

Chennai–Actress Sadaa, who was a leading actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, said that the only objective one should ever have in life is to feel happiness.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who has already shared her thoughts on how significant self-respect is to her, on Sunday wrote: “The only objective that one should ever have in life is to feel happy! Find things, passions, people that give you joy…”

“We’ve been told happiness comes from within and one shouldn’t depend on external factors for feeling good. But most often, it’s not practically possible to detach from people and situations that are making you unhappy. What do you do then?”

“Accepting and acknowledging that momentary unhappiness or displeasure and bouncing back on other things that give you joy, is the way to go in such moments. Hope you’ll have a happy and joyful Sunday!”

Earlier, the actress had expressed that caring for oneself did not amount to being selfish.

She had said: “Caring for self, is not being selfish as most people would like you to believe. The ones who expect you to put them over your self respect or happiness, are the ones who are actually selfish! Best to stay away from them for your own peace.” (IANS)