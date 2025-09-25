Abhijeet Sawant Blends Gujarati and Marathi Sounds in New Festive Track ‘Premrang Sanedo’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Singer Abhijeet Sawant has released his first Gujarati track, “Premrang Sanedo,” a festive number crafted for Navratri and Raas Dandiya celebrations. The song, composed and sung by Sawant, blends Gujarati rhythms with a distinct Marathi touch.

“In our culture, we already have many famous songs for Navratri and Raas Dandiya, and I always wished to create something special for the festival,” Sawant said. “Even though this is my first Gujarati song, I wanted to give it a Marathi touch – and that’s exactly what I’ve tried to present to the audience through this track.”

Since its release, “Premrang Sanedo” has been embraced by listeners, sparking reels and fan videos across social media. Sawant said the warm response has come from both Marathi and Gujarati audiences. “It’s an honor that people are calling this song the ‘Garba Anthem,’” he added.

Sawant rose to fame as the winner of “Indian Idol” Season 1 in 2004 and released his debut album Aapka Abhijeet Sawant the following year. His playback singing credits include “Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan” from the film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. He went on to release two more albums — Junoon in 2007 and Farida in 2013 — and later ventured into acting with the 2009 film Lottery.

With “Premrang Sanedo,” Sawant said he hopes to add a new sound to Navratri celebrations while connecting with fans across linguistic traditions. “I truly hope it will trend this Navratri,” he said. (Source: IANS)